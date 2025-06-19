TrueFits: Transforming Fitness With AI Power

Long ago, people used to rely only on physical gyms to stay fit. But times have changed. TrueFits, an app powered by Artificial Intelligence, is making fitness easier and smarter. This is not just another app but like a fresh look at fitness. Many people buy gym memberships and rarely use them. TrueFits noticed this and decided to fix it. They made an app that helps people work out anytime, anywhere, without wasting money on unused memberships.

TrueFits is made by a team who knows a lot about fitness and technology. They combined their skills to make workouts more personal. The app does not treat everyone the same. It studies each person’s body type, fitness level, and goals. Then, it gives the perfect workout plan. This is like having your own trainer, but on your phone or TV.

The idea for TrueFits started with a small goal—to make workouts personal and easy. It was created by First Move Software Pvt Ltd. The founders wanted to break the rules of traditional gyms. They didn’t want people to feel forced into yearly memberships. Their plan was simple: fitness should work around your life, not the other way.

One big thing that makes TrueFits special is its “pay-as-you-use” model. People don’t need to buy monthly or yearly plans. They can pay only when they go to a gym or use special features. This idea helps both users and gyms. Gyms can fill empty hours, and users save money. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

TrueFits now has about 100,000 people using it every day. That’s a big number! The app started small but kept growing. It works on phones, laptops, tablets, and even on Televisions. The app also offers over 135 different programs created by more than 105 expert trainers. It keeps getting better because the team listens to users and updates the app regularly.

Every business faces problems, and TrueFits had its share. It was hard to convince gyms to join their idea. Some thought this model would hurt their old way of doing business. Also, people were not ready to trust a machine for fitness. But TrueFits kept improving. They showed how the app could help gyms earn more and how AI could be helpful, not scary.

TrueFits is not just about earning money. It helps local gyms get more people and helps trainers find work. It is based in Bangalore and has created jobs in both tech and fitness fields. By making fitness more flexible, it helps people live healthier lives. They’re also planning to bring the app to poor areas where fitness is hard to access.

What’s Coming Next? TrueFits is working on exciting new things. Soon, it will connect with smart watches and fitness bands. It will also offer new plans for different types of people—like those with health problems or special needs. The app will also expand to more cities and countries. The team wants to grow from 1 lakh daily users to over 5 lakhs in the next few years.