Updated April 18th, 2022 at 16:03 IST

UK49s Lunchtime Lottery Numbers For April 18, 2022; Check Winning Results

UK49s Lunchtime Lottery is one of the biggest lotteries in the UK and South Africa. Here are April 18, 2022, 49s lunchtime lottery results.

UK49s
The UK49s lunchtime lottery is a daily lottery in the UK and is one of the biggest lotteries in the UK and South Africa. The draw for this lottery occurs twice every day. In addition to the UK49s lunchtime results, there is also a teatime lottery draw that happens. The teatime lottery takes place at approximately 5:49 pm GMT every day.

UK49s Lunchtime Lottery winning numbers for April 18, 2022

The 49s Lottery Winning numbers and results are announced at 12:49 pm GMT typically. The 49s lottery timing varies at times. While the lunchtime lottery results time remains constant, the teatime lottery results in time changes. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes place at 4:49 pm and from February to October, it takes place at 5:49 pm GMT.

UK49s Lunchtime Lottery Previous Winning Numbers

The previous 49s lunchtime lottery took place on April 17, 2022. The timing of this lottery was 12:49 pm GMT. The winning numbers of the April 17 lottery were 1, 8, 23, 29, 30, 34 and the bonus number was 2. We will also share details here of the lunchtime hot and cold numbers for those interested in knowing. The hot balls were 4 (drawn 13 times), 7 (drawn 11 times), 38 (drawn 12 times) and the cold balls were 8 (drawn 4 times), 20 (drawn 5 times) and 49 (drawn 5 times).

How to play the 49s lottery game?

  • The 49s lunchtime lottery is similar to many other lotteries out there.
  • For playing the 49s lunchtime lottery, you need to draw six numbers and one booster number from a lot of 1 to 49 numbers.
  • In the lunchtime lottery, you can either play the 6 number draw or the 7 number draw. 
  • The seven number draw includes a Booster ball that will increase your chances of winning the lottery.
  • You can either choose your own numbers or let the Lucky Dip pick those numbers randomly for you.

Cost of the bet and prize money

The price of each bet (minimums take) in either the lunchtime or teatime lottery is £1. For the 6 number draw, numbers are picked and if one of the picked numbers matches the winning numbers, then the winning prize is £7 and if the same takes place in the 7 number draw, it's £6. For matching 2 winning numbers in the 6 number draw, the prize is £54 and for the 7 number draw it's £39.

The winning prize for 3 numbers matching the winning numbers is £601 for the 6 number draw and for the 7 number draw, it's £330. If 4 numbers are matching then the prize is £7,200 in the 6 number draw and in the 7 number draw the winning prize is £3,800. Finally, for a bet that matches 5 numbers of the winning numbers from the 6 number draw, the winning prize is £125,000, and for the 7 number draw, if the same occurs, the winning prize is £40,000.

Published April 18th, 2022 at 16:03 IST

