Updated April 17th, 2022 at 22:51 IST

UK49s Teatime Lottery Numbers For April 17, 2021; Check Winning Results

UK49s Teatime Lottery is one of the biggest lotteries in the UK and South Africa. Here are April 17, 2022, 49s teatime lottery results.

Swati Singh
UK49s
The UK49s teatime lottery is one of the biggest lotteries in the UK and South Africa. The 49s lottery is drawn daily in the UK. The draw for this lottery occurs twice every day. In addition to the UK49s teatime results, there is also a lunchtime lottery draw that happens. The lunchtime lottery takes place at approximately 12:49 pm GMT every day.

UK's 49s Teatime Lottery winning numbers for April 17, 2022

The UK49s teatime results, that is, the winning numbers are announced at 10 pm GMT usually. Check for the UK49s teatime results for the day in some time as they will be updated here. The 49s lottery timing varies at times. While the lunchtime lottery results time remains constant, the teatime lottery results' time changes. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes place at 4:49 pm and from February to October, it takes place at 5:49 pm GMT. Stay tuned for the winning numbers for April 17, 2022.

UK's 49s Teatime Lottery Previous Winning Numbers

The previous 49s teatime lottery took place on April 16, 2022. The timing of this lottery was 10 pm GMT. The winning numbers of the April 16 lottery were 4, 7, 9, 11, 13, 33 and the booster number was 21.

How to play the 49s lottery game

The 49s teatime lottery is similar to many other lotteries out there.

For playing the 49s teatime lottery, you need to draw six numbers and one booster number from a lot of 1 to 49 numbers.

It completely depends on you whether you want to play a 6 number draw or a 7 number draw.

The seven number draw includes a Booster ball that will increase your chances of winning the lottery.

You can either choose your own numbers or let the Lucky Dip pick those numbers randomly for you.

Cost of the bet and prize money

The price of each bet (minimum stake) at either lunchtime or teatime is £1. For the 6 number draw, numbers are picked and if one of the picked numbers matches the winning numbers, then the winning prize is £7 and if the same takes place in the 7 number draw, it's £6. For matching two winning numbers in the 6 number draw, the prize is £54 and for the 7 number draw, it is £39.

The winning prize for three numbers matching with the winning numbers is £601 for the 6 number draw and for the 7 number draw it's £330. If 4 numbers are matching then the prize is £7,200 in the 6 number draw and in the 7 number draw the winning prize is £3,800. Finally, for a bet that matches 5 numbers of the winning numbers from the 6 number draw, the winning prize is £125,000 and for the 7 number draw, if the same occurs, the winning prize is £40,000.

