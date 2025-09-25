Ultraviolette X-47: 3000+ Bookings in 24 Hours, Redefining India’s EV Performance

The Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover that was launched Live on Republic TV last night has received a phenomenal response from the country's avid motorcyclists. In an astonishing 24-hour period, the X-47 Crossover has garnered 3000+ bookings. As a gesture of reciprocity, Ultraviolette announced that they will extend the introductory price to the first 5,000 bookings.

The Ultraviolette X-47 features an industry-first cutting-edge 77GHz long range rear radar, capable of monitoring distances up to 200 meters. Engineered specifically for two-wheeler dynamics, the radar system intelligently adapts to lean angles of up to 20 degrees and seamlessly compensates for variations in roll and pitch, ensuring optimal performance and situational awareness on the move. With this breakthrough, Ultraviolette becomes the first manufacturer to introduce Advanced Rider Assistance System - UV HyperSense.

Built on Ultraviolette’s industry-leading powertrain architecture and advanced vehicle platform, the X-47 is an electric crossover designed for unmatched performance and versatility. Powered by a 10.3 kWh battery pack, the X-47 delivers a peak output of 40.2 hp (30 kW) and an impressive 100 Nm of torque. This allows the motorcycle to accelerate from 0–60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 145 km/h. With an IDC range of up to 323 km, the X-47 sets a new benchmark for endurance in its class.