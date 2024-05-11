Advertisement

Get ready to experience water in a whole new light with the launch of Rhythm, a premium natural mineral water brand from Marvelle Healthcare.

Sourced from the heart of the majestic Himalayas, renowned for its spiritual and cultural significance, Rhythm boasts water chosen with meticulous care. Water sommelier Ms Rajathi Kalimuthan, who did a four-year research and development process, explains, “The Himalayas are more than just mountains; they're a source of life force. The water here carries a unique energy, and that's what makes Rhythm so special.”

Rhythm water caters to discerning palates, offering both still and sparkling options for a truly refreshing and revitalising experience. “We believe water is more than just hydration; it's a vital part of well-being,” says Ms. Kalimuthan. “Rhythm allows you to reconnect with nature with every sip.”

But the innovation doesn't stop there. Marvelle Healthcare has exciting plans for the future, including a gifting option. Imagine presenting a loved one with the essence of the Himalayas – a thoughtful and healthy gesture for any occasion.

“Rhythm is poised to be a game-changer in the bottled water market,” declares Ms. Kalimuthan. “Our dedication to quality and the unparalleled source of our water set us apart. We invite you to discover the rhythm of nature with every sip.”

About Marvelle Healthcare

Marvelle Healthcare, founded by entrepreneur Ms. Rajathi Kalimuthan, is a company dedicated to promoting health and wellness through innovative products. Rhythm's new natural mineral water brand embodies its commitment to providing consumers with premium and healthy options.