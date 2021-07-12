Meet Atmanirbhar Indian Brands That Are Paving Way To Make India A Self-reliant Superpower

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is an initiative started by the government under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi that aims at empowering local Indian brands to manufacture locally rather than importing from other countries. It also encourages citizens to become 'vocal for local' & enables the resurgence of the Indian economy. The initiative also emphasizes on innovation & technological advancement to help India achieve the $ 5 trillion economy dream. VoiceWhat presents 'Self-Reliant India, Brands & Leaders - a show that discovers resilient Indian brands paving the way to make India a self-reliant nation. The series focuses on the innovative & technological advancements made by several homegrown Indian brands contributing to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision right from their inception. In this episode of the series, we delve deep into the story of 2 self-reliant Indian brands.

In the first segment of the show, we focus on a Pune- based brand, Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd. - a company established in early 2004 by founders Dr. Satya Ramani Vadlamani & Dr. Vijay Shastri. The company is a pioneer in pre-finished formulation intermediates. The company provides a wide array of solutions to optimize the delivery of pharmaceutical products, not just in India but across the globe. The company aims at becoming a global leader in drug delivery technologies. With constant innovation & world-class quality standards the company has 20 developed products & over 7 development projects in more than 70 countries. Representing the company were Dr. Satya Ramani Vadlamani, Chairperson & MD, Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd., and Dr. Vijay Shastri, Promoter, Director & Technical Head, Murli Krishna Pvt. Ltd.

The second segment of the show featured Anuna Education, an organization with a unique mission to bridge digital barriers & upscale India's farmers & artisans. Founded in 2012 by US-based businessman & educationist Amit Iqbal Srivastava, the organization imparts soft & core job skills and enhances careers and livelihood prospects for students, artisans & farmers. The company has established 160+ centers across 18 states in the country & has trained & placed more than 28300 students with a commendable 70% placement ratio. By educating communities on government projects & making the internet an accessible marketplace, the organization acts as a catalyst in helping small businesses grow. With the vision to prepare over 1 lakh underprivileged youth to be industry-ready by 2025, Anuna education is propelling India towards the path of self-reliance. Representing the organization were Amit Iqbal Srivastava, Founder & CEO, Anuna Education, and Ruby Srivastava, Co-Founder & COO, Anuna Education.

"I decided to use skill development as a tool upscale & uplift the artisans into the realm of digital entrepreneurship & connect them directly to the digital economy. We partnered with Skill India & RASCI to create 1st of a kind course focusing on e-commerce entrepreneurship called self-employed E-Tailer. Under this course, we provide 320 hours of classroom training with long-term hand-holding. It enables artisans to bring their businesses online and connect with global buyers through e-commerce." says Amit Iqbal Srivastava, Founder & CEO, Anuna Education.

Brands that innovate, adapt & evolve with the changing times are sure to emerge as leaders in the long run. The episode was an insightful discussion that showcased the various initiatives undertaken by brands like Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd. and Anuna Education to pave the way to making India a self-reliant superpower. Watch the complete episode here to know more.