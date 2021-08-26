Hindware’s Innovative Touchless Bath Products Offer Convenience & Hygiene To Consumers

The new normal has raised several hygiene-related concerns among people. It is evident that bathrooms are more prone to germs & viruses and demand extra care and attention. Sanitaryware like toilet flushes, faucets, toilet handles can be the most germ-infested areas that people do not realize and go on touching without the fear of getting infected.

Heeding to the current health crisis, Hindware, in association with Republic Media Network, has launched the 'Wave to be Safe' campaign that highlights how the innovative touchless technology in bath products has proved to be convenient, safe & hygienic.

"Innovate or perish, that's been our motto here at Hindware. COVID times have taught us the consumers don't want to touch anything right now. That's how we came up with this concept of touchless systems & touchless faucets." says Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO - Bath Business, Brilloca Ltd.

Hindware recently launched its exclusive range of touchless sanitaryware products. It allows hands-free accessibility and works on an easy to operate mechanism. Hindware's touchless sanitaryware range comes with a warranty, quality standards, and luxurious designs at the most affordable prices. Experience Hindware's magical touchless tech as all it takes is a Wave to be Safe. Visit: https://www.hindwarehomes.com/new-launches/