What initially inspired the creation of Re'equil?

It all began with my personal journey. In my second year of college, I started noticing hair loss, which had a profound impact on my self-esteem. Despite experimenting with various over the counter and prescription hair growth products that made bold claims, I saw no improvement. These brands and products appeared to be making empty promises for visible results, leaving me feeling deceived as a consumer. This issue of fostering unrealistic expectations is widespread in the personal care industry. This is what led to the inception of Re'equil. The concept behind Re’equil is to rejuvenate and maintain the lost equilibrium of not just skin and hair but also expectations and outcomes. Our brand is dedicated to delivering on its commitments, starting with establishing practical expectations. We firmly uphold the belief that there are no shortcuts to attaining flawless skin. Instead, we are dedicated to making strides toward healthier skin and hair.

What sets Re'equil apart in this extremely cluttered skincare space?

Yes, the personal care space is flourishing and at a tremendous pace. It's wonderful to see that so many people are invested in how they look. But I believe what's even more important is how they feel. Re’equil stands on pillars of efficacy, honesty, and integrity. Our communication channels serve as guides to customers, promoting positive affirmations. We actively engage with customers to understand and address concerns. Achieving healthy skin and hair requires consistency and dedication. Thus, we listen to customers and work diligently to resolve their concerns, offering trusted formulations with predictable results.

In your opinion, how do skin and hair empower individuals?

Our skin and hair play a significant role in boosting our self-confidence. The rise of social media has popularized the use of filters, which unfortunately have had a negative impact on people's self-confidence. These filters tend to emphasize the importance of outward appearance. The prevalence of setting unrealistic expectations has become a common issue across various sectors of personal care. Our skin and hair are integral parts of who we are, and self-acceptance is the key to confidence. By prioritizing ourselves, we make choices that align with our true selves. Regardless of anything else, it's important to remember that you are more than just your skin and hair at the end of the day.

Tell us about your latest self-acceptance campaign - 'Let's Break The Chain'

As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, we are deeply grateful for the trust and support of our customers, partners, and the entire Re'equil community. Our goal is to create a ripple effect, inspiring countless hearts with stories of genuine acceptance. Through a community of empathy and compassion, we hope to encourage individuals to embrace their authentic selves. Re’equil's loyal customer base has grown over the years due to our unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and inclusivity.

What does the future hold for cosmeceutical skincare brands?

The cosmeceutical industry operates as an oligopoly, providing customers with a wide array of choices. This offers a significant advantage to individuals deeply dedicated to their skincare and haircare. This industry caters to the needs of those seeking enhanced solutions for skin and hair care. Re’equil is committed to offering efficacy-driven formulations that people can trust. Increasing consumer awareness regarding ingredients, trends, influencer recommendations, and enhanced purchasing power has propelled the industry's growth and will continue to support its healthy expansion. Primarily, the cosmeceutical market is expected to maintain a robust growth rate, as more individuals invest in personal care. We aspire to become the world’s most trusted personal care brand and we’re putting in all our efforts to achieve this.