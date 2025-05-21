What is Daman Invite Code? weBiu1090842 (2025 Code)

Are you also someone who wants to win something big and turn your dreams into reality? Then you are at the right place, Daman Game Is a popular online gaming platform where you can start your journey with colour predictions games along with casino, slots, card games and bet on sports.

And the Daman Game Invite program makes your gaming journey more rewarding by providing real cash bonuses. It is the best option for you to start your earning journey. You can also receive a huge amount of commission by referring your invite code to friends and family members.

Daman Game Gift Code Free

7T2L9PY3ZRW5G8MXK1

1ZRW5G8MXK7T2L9PY3

What is Daman Game Invitation Code?

Your Daman Game Invite Code is weBiu1090842. If you are a new user then use this code while registration, and earn a sign up bonus of Rs.1000.

If you are an existing user and want to earn extra bonus then you can share your own code with your friends and family and when they sign up on the app using your invite code then you both get bonus and rewards of Rs.1000.

Daman Game Invite Code 2025

About Daman Game

Daman Game Is the best online colour prediction app which allows users to play and earn money. It offers several kinds of games like rummy, casino, slots, sports and a unique fishing game.

This gaming app is secure and considered famous for its best online casino games and it also provides a smooth and fast deposit and withdrawal system. There are also fantasy apps from which you can make good money.

Isn't it the best opportunity for both new and existing users as they both get benefited with this program. So what are you waiting for, Sign up now and enjoy exclusive bonuses.

Daman Games Login

Add your register mobile number submit your games password click to login you will be successfully logged in to daman games

How to Register in Daman Games

First of all, Click here to download apk on your device.

Enter your mobile number, password, and Invite Code.

Daman Games Invite Code - weBiu1090842

Agree the terms and conditions and click on the Register button.

How to Download Daman Games Apk

Login using your credentials on the website.

Click on the Download icon at the top right corner.

Now you can see the download popup, click on the Download Anyway.

Install the Apk and login your Account.

How To Refer and Earn Up to Rs.10000 on Refer

First of all, Login in your account.

Next, Click on the Promotion tab.

Next, you will see your personal Invite Code and Invite link.

Share your code with all your friends, family and others.

Once your friend sign up completes and when they invest money and depending other playing games you will earn commission.

Commission will be credited on the next day.

Referral commission can be withdrawn to your bank account.

How to Deposit Money in Daman Games

Click on the Account tab.

Next click on the Deposit.

Click on the Local UPI and enter the amount.

You can invest money minimum Rs.100 and maximum you can deposit Rs.1 Lakh.

Your money will be credited instantly in your wallet.

Pay using your UPI app and start playing games.

How to Withdraw Money in Daman Games