If you get into a car accident, one of the key questions is – whose fault it was? The answer is important because

The at-fault driver has to take financial responsibility for injuries and other losses resulting from the accident.

Being at fault can raise your insurance premiums and may even lead to criminal charges.

Fault becomes a key discussion point when talking to an insurance adjuster.

If a settlement isn't reached, the issue of fault arises again when filing a car accident lawsuit.

You have a right to file a lawsuit and receive compensation for all the damages if you aren’t at fault. However, to strengthen your case, it is important to follow the right steps from the beginning. It is best to hire a car accident law firm to deal with the legal formalities.

In this article, we’ll give you a rundown of the steps to follow if you get into a car crash that’s not your fault.

Steps to Follow When a Car Accident Isn’t Your Fault

A car crash can be really stressful, making it tough to recall what to do when it's not your fault. This list can help you remember the important initial steps after a car accident.

1. Stay calm and move to safety

After a car mishap that's not your blame, the first thing to do is stay relaxed and remain where you are. It might be hard to think straight after your car gets hit, but keeping your cool is crucial.

Remember, it's crucial not to exit the location until you're told it's okay. Before you check your car or think about moving it, make sure everyone involved is okay.

If someone is faint or mentions back or neck pain, call for medical help immediately. If there are no severe damages, turn your hazard lights on and attempt to move your automobile to the side of the street, out from coming traffic.

2. Call the police

Always call the police, whether it's a small accident or a big one, especially if it's not your fault. Having an official police report helps you make the other driver responsible for damages and repairs.

Don't try to settle things with the other driver alone, even if they don't want to involve the police or insurance. It's safer to call the police, tell them the truth, and let them decide who's at fault in the report.

The at-fault driver might get a citation. A police report also helps with an insurance claim. Your insurance company will want it, and having one speed up the claims process.

3. Gather and document information

Gather some key details at the accident scene to help with your insurance claim. Before leaving, make sure you have:

The other driver's name and contact info

Other driver's car insurance company and policy details

Names and contacts of passengers in the other driver's car

Make, model, and color of the other driver's car

Responding police officer's name, contact info, and badge number

Names and contacts of accident witnesses

When talking to the other driver, focus on getting this information and avoid discussing fault. Save those talks for the police and your insurance. While waiting for the police, note down accident details, note weather conditions, draw a quick map showing car directions, and take pictures of both cars for documentation. You can also call a car accident attorney for consultation.

4. Get inspected by a medical expert

After a car accident, it's important to get medical attention, even if you don't feel pain or notice any injuries immediately. High-impact collisions release adrenaline, masking pain initially. Symptoms may emerge hours or days later, common with injuries like whiplash or concussions. Seeing a doctor is crucial for identifying internal injuries and fractures, which can be life-threatening if not promptly treated.

Avoid contacting your regular doctor after an accident, as they might lack expertise in car crash injuries. Incorrect diagnoses can delay proper treatment and worsen injuries over time. Untreated whiplash or spinal injuries may lead to chronic pain, and untreated concussions could result in permanent brain damage.

Instead, reach out to a medical practice specializing in car accident injuries for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.

5. Understand state laws and insurance coverage

Responsibility for covering accident costs can differ by state. In no-fault states, your insurer might cover medical bills and some lost wages for minor damage, regardless of fault. Everyone relies on their own insurer, but the at-fault driver can still be responsible for property damage.

In other states, the driver at fault must compensate for property damage, medical bills, and other losses from injuries, like lost wages or emotional distress.

Understanding these rules is crucial. It helps you figure out if your insurer or the at-fault driver's insurer should cover the costs. A car crash lawyer can help you understand the state laws about accidents.

6. Call your insurance company

After a car crash, it's important to promptly let your own insurance company know, regardless of who's at fault.

Here's why it's important:

Minor accidents might have hidden serious damage, and the at-fault driver may not be able to fulfill promises to pay.

Your insurer can help you seek compensation from the at-fault driver's insurance.

If you're in a no-fault state or the other driver has insufficient coverage, your insurer might cover losses.

If you have uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, your insurer steps in if the at-fault driver can't pay.

Don't wait to inform your insurer; delays could risk losing access to the protection they offer.

Quick reporting (usually within 24 hours) is essential, especially if the responsible party doesn't provide proper compensation.

Hire a car accident attorney

If you're the victim, whether the accident is minor or serious, the law gives you the right to seek compensation for various damages. You shouldn't have to stress about spending for accident-related expenses.

After a car crash, the insurance company might present you with a quick settlement. It's crucial to be cautious before receiving any early offers. Before you sign any settlement documents, consult with a car accident attorney.

A car crash lawyer can guide you on your rights and help you get compensation. Car accident attorneys do more than just advise on things to do once you get in a car accident — they assist you in pursuing the funds necessary to recover after being involved in a crash.

