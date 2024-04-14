×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 13:16 IST

Who's Sheeraz Hasan and why is he going viral with Kim Kardashian's tweet about SRK movie

A tweet from Kim Kardashian, referencing Bollywood's king, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), has placed the spotlight firmly on Sheeraz Hasan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sheeraz Hasan
Image: Kim Kardashian (L) and Shahrukh Khan (R) | Image:self
In a world where celebrities constantly evolve to stay relevant, Sheeraz Hasan has consistently been the force behind some of the most iconic moments. A tweet from Kim Kardashian, referencing Bollywood's king, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), has placed the spotlight firmly on Hasan. But who is this media maestro, and what's his connection to Kim and SRK?

Founder and CEO of FAME by Sheeraz, Hasan is more than just a media strategist. For a crucial decade during the early stages of Kim Kardashian's career, he served as her media strategist, meticulously guiding her through the art of public engagement, the nuances of fame, and the mastery of evoking public interest.

His vision went beyond traditional media. One of his brilliant strategies was introducing Kim to the grandeur of Bollywood, specifically suggesting films of the legendary SRK. This wasn't just about blending East and West; it was a calculated move to expand Kim's appeal globally.

The professional trajectory of Sheeraz Hasan and Kim Kardashian is deeply intertwined. Their relationship, built on a foundation of trust, respect, and mutual growth, has evolved from a client-strategist dynamic to one of genuine friendship. Hasan not only shaped Kim's brand but also educated her on the delicate dance of fame.

Kim's tweet, celebrating SRK's films and giving a nod to Hasan's influence, has become a sensation. It's a testament to SRK's international charm, Kim's global influence, and Hasan's visionary approach to celebrity branding.

With the world abuzz about potential East-West collaborations and the blending of cinematic universes, it's evident that the partnership of Sheeraz Hasan and Kim Kardashian is a force to be reckoned with. Their shared journey, filled with strategic moves and genuine camaraderie, stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in the world of fame.

Published October 6th, 2023 at 13:16 IST

