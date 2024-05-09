Advertisement

Different countries all have their own ways of getting their caffeine fix, and some of them have even gone on to gain worldwide popularity. So, what is Vietnamese coffee and why is it proving to be so well-loved by coffee drinkers?

Vietnamese coffee is of the robusta and peabery variety, offering a stronger flavor and one of the strongest caffeine contents in the world. The most popular way to enjoy it is to combine strong drip filter coffee with the creamy sweetness of condensed milk.

Advertisement

Carry on reading for our full guide to Vietnamese coffee, and how to make it for yourself at home.

What is Vietnamese coffee?

Vietnamese coffee starts with the right coffee beans. You might not know it, but Vietnam is actually the second biggest grower of coffee in the world, just behind Brazil. Grown in the Southern Da Lat region, Vietnamese coffee is of the robusta variety, which has a much more bitter taste profile and a higher caffeine content than the arabica variety that most coffee drinkers are familiar with in the West.

Once the coffee has been harvested, Vietnamese roasters have some innovative ways in which to create the distinctive tastes of this blend. Traditionally, it is roasted with rice wine, salt, and butter, helping to bring out the natural flavors of these strong beans, and it helps to explain the slight oiliness it can leave in the cup once brewed. Some roasters may also choose to add flavors to the coffee beans during this process, including adding notes of chocolate, vanilla, caramel, or even whisky!

Advertisement

What does Vietnamese coffee taste like?

Vietnamese coffee is characterized by its bold, flavor profile. It combines bitter and earthy notes with hints of nuttiness and a touch of chocolate. Some have also described Vietnamese coffee as being a bit like liquor, thanks to its strength, bitterness, and the fact that it pulls a lot thicker than other types of coffee.

Advertisement

One of the key details about robusta coffee that helps it to taste different to arabica is the fact that the beans have considerably less fat, acid, and sugar to them. This helps to build a more rounded flavor and less sharp mouth feel.

Robusta coffee also has twice the amount of caffiene found in arabica beans, meaning that first-time drinkers might need a little time to get used to the extra caffeine hit!

Advertisement

Why is Vietnamese coffee so popular?

One of the key reasons why Vietnamese coffee is becoming popular on the global stage is how the drink is typically prepared, which the Vietnamese call càphêsữađá.

The coarsely ground coffee is filtered through a metal French-style filter known as a phin, which sits above the cup. The coffee drips incredibly slowly, allowing it to build to a great intensity of flavor and attain a thicker consistency than a traditional espresso.

Advertisement

To counter the strength of the coffee, at the bottom of the cup into which the Vietnamese coffee drops is a layer of sweetened condensed milk. The rich, creamy, and sweet notes of the condensed milk make the perfect pairing for the powerful coffee, accentuating it rather than drowning out the coffee taste.

The most common way to drink càphêsữađá is over ice, usually placed in the cup with the condensed milk, however it can also be enjoyed hot for a cosy winter warmer.

Advertisement

How to make Vietnamese coffee at home

To make this drink at home, it’s best to invest in your own phin, as this will create the most authentic taste and get the most out of the beans. If you don’t have one, you can use your French press and place the ground coffee on top of the filter. Then, follow our instructions below.

Advertisement

1. Prime your phin by running hot water through it into a cup to get it to a good temperature.

2. Set up your cup with the desired amount of sweetened condensed milk (between 1-3 tablespoons to taste), and ice cubes if making a cold coffee.

3. Place the primed phin on top of the cup, and add 1-2 tablespoons of Vietnamese coffee.

4. Pour hot, but not boiling water into the phin. You want to make sure that the water is just shy of boiling. Do this slowly to start to allow the coffee to bloom, before adding the rest of the water to fill the phin.

5. Wait for the coffee to fully drip down into the cup. A glass cup helps with this to see what is going on, but be patient.

6. Remove the phin and enjoy!

Other types of Vietnamese coffee

Coffee with condensed milk over ice is not the only way that Vietnam is shaking up the coffee scene. Here are some more ways in which to enjoy Vietnamese coffee in all its splendor.

Try Vietnamese coffee in its purest form, as black coffee filtered through a phin without any milk, sugar, or additives. Known as càphêđenand served either hot or cold it can be pretty intense for the uninitiated! However, a small pinch of salt can help to offset some of the bitterness.

Advertisement

Vietnamese egg coffee, known as càphêtrứng, isn’t actually as weird as it first sounds. It is made by combining coffee, egg yolks, and sugar and whisking them until the mixture becomes light and frothy. Think of it a bit like a decadent coffee custard, with a perfect bitter-sweet flavor.

For those looking to experiment further with Vietnamese coffee, càphêsữachua might be worth a try. This coffee drink combines fresh yogurt with coffee for a tangy and bitter treat that is a real summer favorite for its refreshing qualities.

Advertisement

Go tropical and combine your Vietnamese coffee with coconut milk. This creates a drink that is both rich and creamy, and the coconut notes of càphêcốtdừa help to pick up the nuttiness in the coffee beans’ flavor profile.

We hope you have enjoyed learning about the wonderful world of Vietnamese coffee and the robusta variety, and that it has inspired you to try these bold and unique ways of brewing and drinking coffee for yourself at home. And, with the growing popularity of this coffee, who knows when a Vietnamese café might open near you?