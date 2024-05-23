Wigwam Ply Takes a Stand

In the ever-evolving world of home improvement and interior design, materials play a crucial role in determining the quality and longevity of our living spaces. Recently, Wigwam Ply has launched a groundbreaking TV commercial that aims to set the record straight about the long-standing debate between Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), High Density Fiberboard (HDF), and plywood.

Advertisement

This eye-opening commercial debunks the myths surrounding MDF and HDF, showcasing why plywood remains the superior choice for builders, designers, and homeowners alike.

Unveiling the 'Hara Board'

In this one-of-a-kind ad commercial (

), Wigwam Ply targets the ‘Hara Board’, directly hitting the false promises concerning quality and durability made by up-and-coming HDF and MDF suppliers. Mr Gopal Bansal, Director of Savitri Plyboards India Pvt Ltd, conveyed his objective behind the campaign saying,

“We want to educate our stakeholders and decision-makers about the true value of plywood.”

Advertisement

With the commercial aired on several leading channels such as Aajtak, CNBC (Hindi), India TV, and ABP News, it intends to spread the right information about the drawbacks of choosing MDF and HDF board over plywood.

Wigwam Plywood is a leading brand in the wood panel industry, known for its high-quality, durable, and environmentally sustainable plywood products. Designed to meet the diverse needs of builders, architects, and interior designers, Wigwam Plywood offers a range of options that combine strength, versatility, and aesthetic appeal. Whether for residential, commercial, or industrial applications, Wigwam Plywood is the preferred choice for those who demand excellence.

Advertisement

The Myth of MDF and HDF Supremacy

For years, MDF and HDF have been marketed as innovative and cost-effective alternatives to traditional plywood. Manufacturers of these fiberboards have touted their smooth surfaces, uniformity, and affordability as major selling points. However, what these advertisements often fail to mention are the significant drawbacks associated with MDF and HDF, including their susceptibility to moisture, lower durability, and environmental concerns.

Advertisement

Wigwam Ply: Setting the Record Straight

Wigwam Ply’s latest commercial takes a bold step in addressing these misconceptions head-on. The ad begins with a montage of common scenarios where MDF and HDF fall short: kitchen cabinets warping due to moisture, shelving units sagging under weight, and furniture chipping and breaking with everyday use. These vivid examples highlight the practical challenges faced by consumers who choose fiberboard over plywood.

Advertisement

The Case for Plywood

Higher strength

Advertisement

Plywood emerges as a stronger product as compared to MDF and HDF as it can sustain better in heavy-pressure areas of use.

Better Durability

Advertisement

Plywood is much more durable and resilient than its MDF and HDF alternatives, which are more prone to breaking and cracking.

Versatility

Advertisement

Plywood has diverse utilities and can be used in furniture, flooring, roofing, wall panels, and more.

For more information, you can check out their website here: https://www.wigwamply.com/

Advertisement

What are your views on this debate of Plywood vs. MDF/HDF

Conclusion: Choose Wisely, Choose Plywood

Wigwam Ply’s latest TV commercial is more than just an advertisement; it’s a call to action for consumers to make informed decisions about the materials they use in their homes. By debunking the myths surrounding MDF and HDF, and highlighting the numerous advantages of plywood, Wigwam Ply empowers viewers to choose a material that offers true value and lasting quality.

In a market saturated with options, Wigwam Ply stands out as a champion of honesty and excellence. Their commercial not only promotes a superior product but also educates the public, ensuring that consumers are equipped with the knowledge they need to make the best choices for their homes and the environment.