Tecno Mobile, Republic Partner To Launch ‘Women Pioneers Of India’

Tecno Mobile has partnered with Republic to launch ‘Women Pioneers of India’ presented by Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. The campaign aims to celebrate the spirit of womanhood by speaking to women who are pioneering in different walks of life and celebrating those who have defied societal norms to reach this stage. The first episode of this campaign features Indian field hockey player and former captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team Rani Rampal, who also became the youngest player in the national team that played in the 2010 World Cup. The episode looks at Rampal’s journey, which was marked by sacrifice, sweat, and pursuit of excellence.

Speaking on this collaboration, Arijeet Talapatra, TECNO Mobile India CEO, said, “Staying true to the show’s theme of ‘Flip the Narrative’, this exciting collaboration between The Republic TV and TECNO Mobile’s latest flagship device, the Phantom V Flip 5G perfectly captures the brand’s unwavering commitment to the principles of equality and respect for all genders. Through this remarkable new series, we are proud to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary women of today and celebrate their incredible journeys of consistently shattering stereotypes and barriers along the way. We are thrilled to be on board with Republic TV as the presenting partner and hope that the series will resonate and inspire audiences, just like the TECNO Phantom V Flip, which embodies the perfect blend of style, performance, and resilience.”

“We have curated the Women Pioneers of India to recognise and acknowledge the achievements & accolades of women across genres in India who have made a mark for themselves, creating history through their impactful journey. The series not only draws focus on their lives and stories but also poses as an inspiration to young women across the country. We bring the women of steel to the forefront with compelling and candid conversations that have never been heard before,” said Sakshi Anand, Head - Branded Content, Republic Media Network.

Sanjukta N Kapoor, VP & Business Head, Branded Content, Republic Media Network, said, "In our partnership with Tecno Mobile, Republic Media Network is thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements of women across India who have scaled remarkable heights in their careers, triumphing over every challenge in their path. The 'Women Pioneer' series is a testament to their unwavering spirit and determination. We are honored to join forces with Tecno to bring these inspiring stories to the forefront, showcasing the resilience and excellence of Indian women. Together, we are proud to illuminate the narratives of these remarkable women, who continue to inspire and empower us all."