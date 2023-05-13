Congress Workers In Pondy Celebrate As Party Establishes Lead In K'taka Assembly Poll

With the Congress on Saturday establishing a lead in the Karnataka Assembly elections over its rival-the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-, leaders and cadres of the party in Puducherry began celebrating the trends. The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president A V Subramanian said in a release that "the Congress has vanquished the BJP which is "an anti-people outfit" in Karnataka." Further, he said the Congress had chased away the BJP from the south and has also infused confidence in the minds of the people in the context of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The partymen burst crackers and distributed sweets here with the Congress establishing a lead over the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls.