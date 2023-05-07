Karnataka: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Campaign For BJP In The Poll Bound State

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections. Shinde will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.

Before reaching Udupi, Shinde will visit the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will then meet the Dharmasthala temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Hegde, they said. The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra, the sources said.