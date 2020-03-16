Karnataka Elections 2018: CM Siddaramaiah Makes Politically Insensitive Remark About Yeddyurappa After Latter Announces His Swearing-in Date

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has made a very politically insensitive remark about his chief rival and predecessor Yeddyurappa.

While speaking to reporters from his soon-to-be-vacated constituency of Varuna in Mysore, Siddaramaiah was asked about Yeddyurappa jumping the gun and declaring that his swearing-in will be held on May 17.

Siddaramaiah's response to all questions about Yeddyurappa, which he reiterated a number of times, was "he's mentally disturbed". Shockingly, the chief minister looked very pleased with himself after having made the 'joke'.

WATCH | The Congress Is Pushing A Theory That PM Modi Is Trying To Influence The Karnataka Elections From Nepal. Here's What They Say

Siddaramaiah also played down temple politics. When asked about PM Modi and Yeddyurappa visiting temples on voting day, Siddaramaiah said:

"I don't go to mandir. God is here, why go to Mandir. I have God's ashirvaad here and always".

WATCH | This Deeply Meaningful Picture From The Karnataka Elections 2018 Encapsulates Exactly Why Democracy Is The Greatest Equaliser

When asked about the possibility of a hung assembly, the Karnataka CM, who is contesting this time from Chamundeshwari and Badami, said:

"Congress will get clear majority. There's no doubt on this, no confusion. We're very confident Congress will come back to power with clear majority." "BJP can't get more than 60-70 seats." "It won't be hung assembly. Congress will get clear majority. Narendra Modi's speech was our speech. It hasn't made any impact on voters of Karnataka."

Speaking to reporters a short while later from Chamundeshwari where he went to cast his vote, Siddaramaiah also said that the JD(S) was in league with the BJP and remarked that the Rajarajeshwari Nagar polls had been deferred for 'silly reasons'. It is worth remembering here that the Election Commission, while deferring the Rajarajeshwari Nagar polls, had said that it was doing so because the sitting Congress MLA in the seat had been named in two FIRs, including one where almost 10,000 voter ID cards were hoarded with the intention of bribing citizens in exchange for their votes.

Follow non-stop coverage, the quickest breaking updates and the most engrossing stories from the critical Karnataka Assembly elections in our LIVE blog, and watch the election unfold on Republic TV.