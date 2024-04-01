×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Adventurous Holiday Destinations To Visit This Summer

Have a look at your next must-visit list of places to satiate your need for adventure like Goechala and Dzongri-Goechala treks nin Sikkim.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Trekking
Trekking | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Northeast India, with its mesmerising landscapes, and adventure sports is fast becoming the go-to destination for young travellers seeking an exhilarating summer getaway. From the turbulent waters of Arunachal Pradesh to the vistas of Sikkim, this region gives every wanderlust  their share of thrill and fun-filled memories. Have a look at the adventurous holidays spots that await you in the Northeast.

River rafting in Arunachal Pradesh 

Arunachal Pradesh's river rafting adventures stand unparalleled, offering an adrenaline rush like no other. The Brahmaputra and Siang rivers, with their formidable rapids and spectacular gorges, provide a thrilling white-water rafting experience against the backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas. Participants can navigate through challenging courses, while also enjoying moments of serenity amidst untouched natural beauty.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Trekking in Sikkim 

Trekking enthusiasts will find their paradise in Sikkim, where trails wind through the heart of the Himalayas, unveiling panoramic views of towering peaks and verdant valleys. The Goechala and Dzongri-Goechala treks are particularly notable for their breathtaking vistas of the Kanchenjunga range, offering trekkers a perfect blend of challenge and awe-inspiring scenery during the favourable summer months.

Assam's wildlife

Assam's Kaziranga National Park invites wildlife lovers to explore its lush grasslands and dense forests, home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. Jeep and elephant safaris provide an intimate glimpse into the lives of the park’s inhabitants, making for an unforgettable wildlife viewing experience.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Caves of Meghalaya

Meghalaya, the abode of clouds, is globally acclaimed for its limestone caves, offering a unique adventure for spelunkers. The caves of Mawsmai, Krem Liat Prah, and Siju reveal a hidden world of stunning rock formations and subterranean wonders, providing an unparalleled spelunking experience.

Brahmaputra river 

The serene Brahmaputra river cruises in Assam lend a different pace of adventure. These cruises navigate through the heart of the Northeast, allowing travellers to soak in the picturesque landscapes, visit remote communities, and immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's 6

3 minutes ago
Dubbed the 'Queen of Satpura', Pachmarhi stands as Madhya Pradesh's crown jewel among hill stations. This idyllic town is enveloped in lush foliage, featuring spellbinding waterfalls, ancient caves, and dense forest.

Hill Stations In MP

4 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News

6 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu Hernia Surgery

7 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

9 minutes ago
Face mask

Natural Face Masks To Try

10 minutes ago
Drugs seized at Mumbai Airport

Drugs Worth Crores Seized

12 minutes ago
Eye health

UV Rays Protection

15 minutes ago
Trekking

Holiday Destinations

16 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Weather in Assam, WB

21 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MSD hits 6

22 minutes ago
INDI Alliance Supports Kejriwal

Weekend Debate

23 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni returns with bat

28 minutes ago
DC vs CSK

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK

38 minutes ago
Thousands have gathered outside of the Israeli Parliament to demand early elections and the return of hostages taken by Hamas.

Israel Anti-Gov Rally

39 minutes ago
gi

Tripura GI Tag

an hour ago
Massive fire breaks out in Kadugodi forest area in Karnataka

Fire in Kadugodi Forest

an hour ago
Bhopal police

FIR on Minister's Son

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ABVP Protests Against Puducherry University For Hurting Sentiments

    India News9 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  4. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  5. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo