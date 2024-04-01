Advertisement

Northeast India, with its mesmerising landscapes, and adventure sports is fast becoming the go-to destination for young travellers seeking an exhilarating summer getaway. From the turbulent waters of Arunachal Pradesh to the vistas of Sikkim, this region gives every wanderlust their share of thrill and fun-filled memories. Have a look at the adventurous holidays spots that await you in the Northeast.

River rafting in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh's river rafting adventures stand unparalleled, offering an adrenaline rush like no other. The Brahmaputra and Siang rivers, with their formidable rapids and spectacular gorges, provide a thrilling white-water rafting experience against the backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas. Participants can navigate through challenging courses, while also enjoying moments of serenity amidst untouched natural beauty.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Trekking in Sikkim

Trekking enthusiasts will find their paradise in Sikkim, where trails wind through the heart of the Himalayas, unveiling panoramic views of towering peaks and verdant valleys. The Goechala and Dzongri-Goechala treks are particularly notable for their breathtaking vistas of the Kanchenjunga range, offering trekkers a perfect blend of challenge and awe-inspiring scenery during the favourable summer months.

Assam's wildlife

Assam's Kaziranga National Park invites wildlife lovers to explore its lush grasslands and dense forests, home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. Jeep and elephant safaris provide an intimate glimpse into the lives of the park’s inhabitants, making for an unforgettable wildlife viewing experience.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Caves of Meghalaya

Meghalaya, the abode of clouds, is globally acclaimed for its limestone caves, offering a unique adventure for spelunkers. The caves of Mawsmai, Krem Liat Prah, and Siju reveal a hidden world of stunning rock formations and subterranean wonders, providing an unparalleled spelunking experience.

Brahmaputra river

The serene Brahmaputra river cruises in Assam lend a different pace of adventure. These cruises navigate through the heart of the Northeast, allowing travellers to soak in the picturesque landscapes, visit remote communities, and immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of the region.