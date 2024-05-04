Advertisement

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, falls on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Hindu calendar month of Vaishakha. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 10th May. One of the most cherished traditions associated with Akshaya Tritiya is the practice of buying gold, which is believed to bring prosperity, good fortune, and abundance to those who participate. Let's know why purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious and why it has become such a popular custom.

Auspicious timing

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar for beginning new ventures, investments, or purchases. It is believed that any activity or endeavour started on this day is blessed with divine grace and is likely to prosper and flourish. Therefore, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is seen as an opportunity to invest in one's future prosperity and abundance.

Gold coins | Image: Unsplash

Symbolism of gold

Gold holds a special significance in Hindu culture and tradition, symbolising wealth, purity, and prosperity. It is associated with the goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and abundance, and is considered a symbol of her blessings. By purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya, devotees seek to invoke the blessings of the goddess and attract wealth and prosperity into their lives.

Long-term investment

Gold has long been regarded as a valuable and stable investment option, serving as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. Unlike other assets that may fluctuate in value, gold has a timeless appeal and retains its worth over time. Therefore, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is not only a symbolic gesture but also a practical investment strategy for securing one's financial future.

Gold jewellery | Image: Unsplash

Tradition

The tradition of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya has been passed down through generations and is deeply ingrained in Indian culture and customs. It is considered a symbol of auspiciousness and good fortune, and families often come together to participate in this cherished tradition. Whether purchasing gold jewellery, coins, or bullion, the act of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is seen as a gesture of prosperity and abundance for oneself and future generations.