India's vast landscapes and diverse ecosystems are home to an array of wildlife species, some of which are endemic to the country, meaning they cannot be found in the wild anywhere else in the world. From dense forests to the rugged mountains, these creatures have adapted to thrive in their unique habitats. Here are six remarkable animals that call India their only home.

The Bengal Tiger

The majestic Bengal tiger, India's national animal, roams the dense forests and mangroves of the country. Predominantly found in the Sundarbans, these tigers are known for their striking orange coats marked with black stripes. They play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance by controlling the population of herbivores.

The Indian Rhinoceros

With its distinct single horn, the Indian rhinoceros is primarily found in the northeastern state of Assam and in the foothills of the Himalayas. These massive creatures are known for their thick, grey skin, which appears as armor plating. Conservation efforts have helped their numbers increase, though they remain vulnerable due to poaching and habitat loss.

Image credit: Unsplash

The Nilgiri Tahr

This sturdy mountain goat grazes on the grassy slopes of the Western Ghats. The Nilgiri Tahr is recognised by its coarse fur and a bristly mane. Their numbers are dwindling due to encroachment and hunting, making them an endangered species.

Image credit: Unsplash

Lion-tailed Macaque

This small, silver-haired primate with a lion-like mane dwells in the dense rainforests of the Western Ghats. Known for its outstanding mane and long tail, the Lion-Tailed Macaque survives on a diet of fruit and spends much of its time in the treetops.

Indian Gharial

It's a fish-eating crocodile that has a long, narrow snout, is native to the rivers of northern India. The gharial's unique jawline is adapted to catch fish, its primary diet. Habitat destruction and fishing nets have contributed to its critically endangered status.

The Snow Leopard

The elusive Snow Leopard is found in the Himalayan region of India. Known for its beautiful, thick fur, it has adapted to live in the cold, rugged mountain terrains. Despite their wide range, Snow Leopards are seldom seen and are considered vulnerable due to poaching and habitat destruction.