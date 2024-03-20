×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

Asia Is The Only Home Of These Animal Species

Here's a look at five remarkable animals unique to Asia, highlighting the importance of conservation efforts to protect these species and their habitats.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Asian Animals
Asian Animals | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Asia, the world's largest and most populous continent, boasts an array of unique landscapes and ecosystems that are home to glorious diversity of wildlife. From dense forests to towering mountain ranges, the continent offers habitats for a wide variety of animal species, some of which can only be found within its vast expanse. Here's a look at five remarkable animals unique to Asia, highlighting the importance of conservation efforts to protect these species and their habitats.

Binturong

Residing in the dense forests of Southeast Asia, the binturong, or bearcat, is a nocturnal creature known for its distinctive prehensile tail and popcorn-like scent. This scent, produced by an oil gland under its tail, serves to mark territory and attract mates. Binturongs are currently facing threats from habitat destruction and poaching, placing them at risk of becoming endangered.

Image credit: Unsplash

Asian Elephant

Asian elephants are the continent's largest land mammals, distinguished by their smaller size and herd composition compared to their African relatives. They inhabit isolated areas in India and Southeast Asia, primarily in forests but also in grasslands. These intelligent creatures are currently endangered due to poaching and habitat loss.

Sumatran Orangutan

Sumatran orangutans, one of three orangutan species, are known for their intelligence and tool use, they are critically endangered, facing threats from habitat destruction and illegal wildlife trade.

Image credit: Unsplash

Red Panda

The red panda, resembling a raccoon, is an agile climber found in the forests of eastern Asia and the Himalayas. Spending most of their time in trees, red pandas use their long tails for balance and a special wrist bone for gripping. Despite their cuteness, they are endangered, targeted by poachers and the illegal pet trade.

Indian Rhino

The Indian rhino, distinguished by its single black horn, is one of the largest rhino species. Once widespread across the Indian subcontinent, their numbers have dwindled due to hunting and habitat loss, confining them to small populations in India and Nepal.

Komodo Dragon

The Komodo dragon, the world's largest lizard species, is an apex predator found only on a few Indonesian islands. Capable of consuming 80% of their body weight in one feeding, these formidable creatures rely on their strength and bacteria-laden saliva to hunt large prey.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Celebrating World Poetry Day 2024

World Poetry Day 2024

a few seconds ago
Rahul Gandhi

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

4 minutes ago
Ideal Astrological Pairings That Promise Love And Understanding

Zodiac Love Pairs

5 minutes ago
Five Animals That Can Only Be Spotted in Asia

Asian Animals

7 minutes ago
Most Famous Paintings Created Through Chiaroscuro Technique

Chiaroscuro Paintings

8 minutes ago
SHOCKING Theft at Mumbai Airport: Bengal Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Cash, 78-yr-old Fountain Pen

mumbai airport

8 minutes ago
US World Trade Center

Smoke Billows Out

11 minutes ago
Jabalpur Man Wanting To Contest LS polls Pays Security Deposit Of Rs 25,000 In Coins

LS Polls

11 minutes ago
Travel with you girl gang

Vacation With Girl Gang

12 minutes ago
File Photo of Sadhguru

BREAKING: Sadhguru Underg

14 minutes ago
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Genetic Disorders

14 minutes ago
Celebrating The World Puppetry Day, The Magic of Storytelling

World Puppetry Day 2024

16 minutes ago
An Odisha shopkeeper died following a heated argument with a customer.

Odisha Shopkeeper Death

17 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Like Carnivals

17 minutes ago
Australian Music Festival 

Shigellosis in Australia

19 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Kejriwal Must Appear

22 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Pre-birthday Bash

26 minutes ago
RC16 pooja ceremony

RC 16 Muhurat Pics

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Crew Song Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Volkswagen to partner with Mobileye

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  5. Rohit Sharma IGNORES captain Hardik Pandya-led MI team-bonding session

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo