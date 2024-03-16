×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Benefits Of Having A Furry Companion: Stress Reduction To Improved Physical Health

Having a pet can help people fight anxiety, battle stress and immensely improving your daily life activities.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pets impact on your well being
Pets impact on your well being | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Adopting a pet is a major decision that brings along a lifetime commitment to care for another living being. While the responsibilities of pet ownership, including the necessary time and financial investment, may seem too much, the emotional and health rewards far outweigh the challenges. Pets offer plenty of mental health benefits, alongside improving the lives of their owners in more than one way.

Stress reduction 

Across all age groups, individuals report that pets significantly boost their mood, decrease stress levels, and alleviate feelings of loneliness, as per a Medical Health Foundation report. The daily routines of pet care, rather than being burdensome, provide a comforting structure to an owner's day, fostering a sense of focus and belongingness, the Medical Health Foundation report claimed.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Companionship 

This is one of the most cherished aspects of pet ownership, with many stating that having a pet makes them feel less isolated, as per a WebMD report mentioned. This sense of companionship extends beyond the home, as dog owners, for example, often find themselves engaging more with their community and neighbours, as per an WebMD report.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Oxytocin effect 

Eye contact with a pet, particularly a dog, can trigger the release of oxytocin in the brain, known as the "love hormone," providing an instant mood lift. Furthermore, establishing a daily care routine for a pet can offer stability and control over one's daily conduct, which is particularly beneficial for individuals dealing with anxiety or depression, according to a WebMD report. For children, the responsibilities associated with pet care teach valuable lessons in responsibility, positively influencing their development and future relationships, as per a Medical Health Foundation report.

Reduces stress hormone

The simple act of petting a dog or cat can significantly lower the body's cortisol levels, effectively reducing stress and anxiety. This biochemical reaction underscores the profound, science-backed benefits of pet ownership, affirming that pets are much more than just animals—they are sources of joy, comfort, and unwavering friendship, the Medical Health Foundation report said.


 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

