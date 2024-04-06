Best Summer Foods For Your Canine Mate: Fruits To Popsicles

Advertisement

As summer sun brightens the days, it's time to think about how to help our furry friends beat the heat while keeping their tails wagging. Beyond the usual pet care routines, the warm weather presents a perfect opportunity to treat your dog to some seasonal delights that not only tantalise their taste buds but also contribute to their health and hydration.

When it comes to choosing summer-safe treats for your dogs, the bounty of the season offers a wealth of options. From juicy fruits to homemade frozen delights, there's no shortage of ways to pamper your pet. Here's a guide to some dog-friendly summer treats that are sure to make your pooch's summer as enjoyable as your own.

Hydrate with watermelon

Watermelon, in its peak season from May to September, stands out as an ideal treat for dogs during the summer. Opt for seedless varieties to avoid any choking hazards. This fruit is not only refreshing but also loaded with fibre, potassium, and vitamins, making it a healthy choice for keeping your dog hydrated on hot days.

Image credit: Unsplash

Mango madness

Mangos, with their tropical allure, are another summer favourite for dogs. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, mangos support digestion and bolster the immune system, offering a tasty and nutritious treat. Remember to remove the pit to ensure safe consumption.

Image credit: Unpslash

Pooch-friendly popsicles

Homemade popsicles are a breeze to make and can be tailored to your dog's tastes and nutritional needs. With simple moulds and a blender, you can mix fruits, vegetables, and proteins to craft the perfect frozen treat. Experiment with different combinations to find your dog's favourite flavours.

Pawsitive Ice Creams

Ice cream isn't just a human indulgence; with a few modifications, it can be a delightful treat for dogs too. For a DIY version, mix yogurt, banana, and peanut butter to create a simple, dog-friendly ice cream. It's a fun way to include your pet in the summer ice cream tradition while ensuring they enjoy a treat that's good for them.