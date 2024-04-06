×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

Best Summer Foods For Your Canine Mate: Fruits To Popsicles

Beyond the usual pet care routines, the warm weather presents a perfect opportunity to treat your dog to some seasonal delights.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mangoes
Mangoes | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As summer sun brightens the days, it's time to think about how to help our furry friends beat the heat while keeping their tails wagging. Beyond the usual pet care routines, the warm weather presents a perfect opportunity to treat your dog to some seasonal delights that not only tantalise their taste buds but also contribute to their health and hydration.

When it comes to choosing summer-safe treats for your dogs, the bounty of the season offers a wealth of options. From juicy fruits to homemade frozen delights, there's no shortage of ways to pamper your pet. Here's a guide to some dog-friendly summer treats that are sure to make your pooch's summer as enjoyable as your own.

Advertisement

Hydrate with watermelon

Watermelon, in its peak season from May to September, stands out as an ideal treat for dogs during the summer. Opt for seedless varieties to avoid any choking hazards. This fruit is not only refreshing but also loaded with fibre, potassium, and vitamins, making it a healthy choice for keeping your dog hydrated on hot days.

Advertisement
Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Mango madness

Mangos, with their tropical allure, are another summer favourite for dogs. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, mangos support digestion and bolster the immune system, offering a tasty and nutritious treat. Remember to remove the pit to ensure safe consumption.

Advertisement
Image credit: Unpslash
Image credit: Unpslash

Pooch-friendly popsicles

Homemade popsicles are a breeze to make and can be tailored to your dog's tastes and nutritional needs. With simple moulds and a blender, you can mix fruits, vegetables, and proteins to craft the perfect frozen treat. Experiment with different combinations to find your dog's favourite flavours.

Advertisement

Pawsitive Ice Creams

Ice cream isn't just a human indulgence; with a few modifications, it can be a delightful treat for dogs too. For a DIY version, mix yogurt, banana, and peanut butter to create a simple, dog-friendly ice cream. It's a fun way to include your pet in the summer ice cream tradition while ensuring they enjoy a treat that's good for them.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

FIR Against Cong Leader

6 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

SRH vs CSK: Standouts

8 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40

19 minutes ago
Hyderabad Traffic

Hyderabad Traffic Police

30 minutes ago
India in New York

Indian Student dies

44 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins' ploy

an hour ago
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

an hour ago
akhilesh yadav

SP Candidate's Nomination

an hour ago
Arnab Peels Through Layers Of Congress' Hackneyed Manifesto | The Debate

#ManifestoFight

an hour ago
Travel tips for Northeast India

Solo Travel Destinations

an hour ago
arrested

1 held in paper leak

an hour ago
SRH beat CSK by 6 wickets

SRH crush CSK

2 hours ago
Monkey ManMonkey Man

Monkey Man Premiere

2 hours ago
A.R. Rahman

Rahman On Veteran Singers

2 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Not Pregnant?

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik & Rohit share hug

2 hours ago
Green vegetables

Prevent Liver Damage

2 hours ago
Dev Patel

Dev Patel On Monkey Man

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India Newsa day ago

  5. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo