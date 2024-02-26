Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Black Cat Breeds That Make Great Pets

If you are thinking of getting a black cat, here are some of the best breeds that make great pets.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Black Cat Breeds That Make Great Pets | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
While there are many superstitions associated with a black cat, it is important to note that some breeds make for great pets. The personality of a black cat can range from playful and affectionate to intelligent and independent. If you are thinking of getting a black cat, here are some of the best breeds that make great pets.

File photo of black cat | Image: Unsplash

Persian 

These are one of the most popular black cat breeds. Gentle and affectionate, a Persian canine requires regular brushing. Persians prefer to lounge in a sunbeam rather loiter here and there. An ancient breed, the exact origins of the Persian cat are lost to history, but hieroglyphic references date back to 1684 B.C

Bombay cat 

The Bombay cat is characterised by a smooth black coat. Some even describe it as a leather appearance. These cats are often called miniature black panthers, or parlor panthers, because of their sleek, shiny, short-haired coats and orange eyes. They have adorable rounded faces and flexible personalities.

British shorthair 

This is one of the oldest black cat breeds. They have also been compared to teddy bears due to their sturdy bodies and large eyes. They are a bit large in size and can often be clumsy.

File photo of black cat | Image: Unsplash 

Cornish Rex

Slim black cats that are extremely kitten-like as they appear with large noses, and enormous bat ears. They are high on energy and very athletic.

LaPerm 

This cat breed comes in every color and coat pattern. The kittens are either born hairless or quickly lose all their hair. Then, they grow curly hair with wavy short or long coats. A full-coated LaPerm is fluffy, and affectionate with loving personalities.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

