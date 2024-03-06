×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Common Dog Myths That You Should Not Fall For

From a dog's eating habits, to behaviour, there are multiple myths about them that have been passed around for decades.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Common Dog Myths That You Should Not Fall For
Common Dog Myths That You Should Not Fall For | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dogs are the most loved pets. They become a part of your family and your best companion. However, how much do you really know about them? From their eating habits, to behaviour, there are multiple myths and misconceptions about dogs that have been passed around for decades. 

Here are some myths that you must not believe. 

Advertisement

Dogs only yawn when they are tired 

Dogs often use yawning as a way to deal with anxiety and stress. You may spot your dog yawning in situations which are not meant to make them tired. They also use it as a way to express their impatience. 

Advertisement

Dogs are colour blind 

While many people think dogs are colour blind, many studies have shown that dogs have two colour receptors (cones) in their eyes. They can see in colour. However, they have trouble distinguishing between different shades of green and red. 

Advertisement
File photo of a dog playing | Image: Unsplash 

If a dog is wagging its tail, it means its friendly 

A wagging tail is a form of dog communication but it does not indicate friendliness. However, in some cases it can mean the dog is unhappy. Other signs of a wagging tail include nervousness, feeling threatened, anxiety, or submission.

Advertisement

A well-trained dog never bites

Dogs bite for multiple reasons and it cannot be predicted. The reasons can be feeling fearful or frustrated, being defensive, guarding others. 

Advertisement
File photo of a pet dog | Image: Unsplash 

Dogs age seven years for every human year 

Dogs come in all shapes and sizes which is why figuring out their age in human years is not that simple. Different breeds take different lengths of time to reach maturity. Also, lifespans vary based on size and genetics. Smaller breeds tend to live longer than larger breeds, and they also take longer to mature.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

an hour ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

an hour ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

7 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

7 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

18 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

19 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian aviation industry witnessing resilient growth: ICRA

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Govt successfully kept inflation below 5%: Amit Shah

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  3. Team India takes up practice ahead of IND vs ENG

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  4. Now, Travel to Taj Mahal by Metro As PM Modi Launches Priority Corridor

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. DGCA Grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo