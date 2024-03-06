Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:48 IST
Common Dog Myths That You Should Not Fall For
From a dog's eating habits, to behaviour, there are multiple myths about them that have been passed around for decades.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Dogs are the most loved pets. They become a part of your family and your best companion. However, how much do you really know about them? From their eating habits, to behaviour, there are multiple myths and misconceptions about dogs that have been passed around for decades.
Here are some myths that you must not believe.
Advertisement
Dogs only yawn when they are tired
Dogs often use yawning as a way to deal with anxiety and stress. You may spot your dog yawning in situations which are not meant to make them tired. They also use it as a way to express their impatience.
Advertisement
Dogs are colour blind
While many people think dogs are colour blind, many studies have shown that dogs have two colour receptors (cones) in their eyes. They can see in colour. However, they have trouble distinguishing between different shades of green and red.
Advertisement
If a dog is wagging its tail, it means its friendly
A wagging tail is a form of dog communication but it does not indicate friendliness. However, in some cases it can mean the dog is unhappy. Other signs of a wagging tail include nervousness, feeling threatened, anxiety, or submission.
Advertisement
A well-trained dog never bites
Dogs bite for multiple reasons and it cannot be predicted. The reasons can be feeling fearful or frustrated, being defensive, guarding others.
Advertisement
Dogs age seven years for every human year
Dogs come in all shapes and sizes which is why figuring out their age in human years is not that simple. Different breeds take different lengths of time to reach maturity. Also, lifespans vary based on size and genetics. Smaller breeds tend to live longer than larger breeds, and they also take longer to mature.
Advertisement
Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:48 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.