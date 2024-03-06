Common Dog Myths That You Should Not Fall For | Image: Unsplash

Dogs are the most loved pets. They become a part of your family and your best companion. However, how much do you really know about them? From their eating habits, to behaviour, there are multiple myths and misconceptions about dogs that have been passed around for decades.

Here are some myths that you must not believe.

Dogs only yawn when they are tired

Dogs often use yawning as a way to deal with anxiety and stress. You may spot your dog yawning in situations which are not meant to make them tired. They also use it as a way to express their impatience.

Dogs are colour blind

While many people think dogs are colour blind, many studies have shown that dogs have two colour receptors (cones) in their eyes. They can see in colour. However, they have trouble distinguishing between different shades of green and red.

File photo of a dog playing | Image: Unsplash

If a dog is wagging its tail, it means its friendly

A wagging tail is a form of dog communication but it does not indicate friendliness. However, in some cases it can mean the dog is unhappy. Other signs of a wagging tail include nervousness, feeling threatened, anxiety, or submission.

A well-trained dog never bites

Dogs bite for multiple reasons and it cannot be predicted. The reasons can be feeling fearful or frustrated, being defensive, guarding others.

File photo of a pet dog | Image: Unsplash

Dogs age seven years for every human year

Dogs come in all shapes and sizes which is why figuring out their age in human years is not that simple. Different breeds take different lengths of time to reach maturity. Also, lifespans vary based on size and genetics. Smaller breeds tend to live longer than larger breeds, and they also take longer to mature.