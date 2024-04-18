Advertisement

In every household, family activities are frequent and engaging, meanwhile, our pets become more than just companions; they're integral members as well. It's not unusual for pets to be by our sides, supervising or even participating in daily chores, from cooking to cleaning. Cats, for example, may find joy in nesting in a warm laundry hamper, watching as their owner's fold clothes.

However, the very curiosity that endears our pets to us also exposes them to potential hazards. Various household items, including chemicals and appliances, pose significant risks. Pets, like any family member, can suffer from accidents such as burns which can occur from seemingly harmless sources like radiators, electrical cords, or even from household chemicals.

Petcare for furry mates that suffered a burn

The risk of burns is not limited to direct contact with heat sources. Smoke inhalation during a house fire can also be harmful, causing both external burns and internal injuries to a pet's lungs. Take a look at the steps to consider taking when your furry mate suffers from a burn.

One should start off by removing the pet from the source of the burn. If the burn is via a chemical, it is advised to wear gloves and rinse the affected area immediately. For electrical burns, ensuring all power is switched off before handling the pet is crucial. These initial moments can be pivotal in preventing further injury.

Image credit: Unsplash

Once safe, pet owners should look at signs of other injuries and signs of distress, such as difficulty breathing, which can accompany burns. Immediate cooling of the burn area with lukewarm water—never ice—can help mitigate pain and reduce the risk of swelling and infection.

It’s imperative to avoid applying any creams or homemade remedies. Instead, cover the burn with a sterile dressing or cling film loosely to avoid contamination and further irritation. Throughout this process, maintaining the pet's warmth without aggravating the burned area is essential.

In all cases, contacting a veterinarian promptly ensures the pet receives the necessary care to recover completely.