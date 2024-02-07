Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Does Your Dog Have Separation Anxiety? Here Is How You Can Deal With It Lovingly

Overcoming separation anxiety is a gradual process. Be patient, stay consistent, and shower your dog with love for calm behaviour.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Does Your Dog Have Separation Anxiety?
Does Your Dog Have Separation Anxiety? | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Your dog might be your best friend only, but for them, you are their whole world. Some dogs that are too attached to their parents cannot deal with separation, even for a short while. Dealing with dogs that have separation anxiety can be challenging, but with patience, understanding, and consistent training, you can help your furry friend feel more secure when left alone. Here are some tips to manage and alleviate separation anxiety in dogs.

Gradual desensitisation

Start by gradually desensitising your dog to your departure cues. Practice leaving for short periods and gradually increase the time you spend away. This helps your dog become accustomed to the idea that your departure is temporary and not a cause for distress.

Establish a routine

Dogs thrive on routines, and having a consistent daily schedule can help reduce anxiety. Establish fixed times for feeding, walks, and play, so your dog knows what to expect and can anticipate your return.

Create a safe space

Designate a specific area in your home as your dog's safe space. Make it comfortable with their favorite toys, a cozy bed, and familiar scents. This can provide a sense of security when you're not around.

Interactive toys

Provide your dog with engaging toys or puzzles that dispense treats. This not only keeps them mentally stimulated but also creates a positive association with your departure, as they associate it with receiving a rewarding treat.

Calming music or white noise

Leaving soothing music or white noise can help create a calming environment in your absence. This can drown out external noises and provide a sense of comfort to your dog.

Obedience training

Invest time in basic obedience training to build a stronger bond and reinforce your leadership. Commands like 'stay' and 'wait' can be useful when you're preparing to leave, instilling a sense of control for your dog.

Desensitise departure cues

Dogs can associate certain cues (putting on shoes, grabbing keys) with your departure. Desensitise them by performing these actions without actually leaving. This helps break the negative link between the cues and your absence.

Stay calm while leaving and coming back

Avoid making a big fuss when leaving or returning home. Keep your arrivals and departures low-key to prevent heightened anxiety in your dog. This helps normalize the routine of coming and going.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues with thrilling German Cup win

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Delhi's minimum Temp settles at 7 Degrees Celsius, AQI 'Moderate'

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Starved 191 children to Death in Kenya: Doomsday Cult Leader Charged

    World9 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. Chris Martin Surprises ARMYs With A Rendition Of BTS Jin's The Astronaut

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement