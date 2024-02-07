Advertisement

Your dog might be your best friend only, but for them, you are their whole world. Some dogs that are too attached to their parents cannot deal with separation, even for a short while. Dealing with dogs that have separation anxiety can be challenging, but with patience, understanding, and consistent training, you can help your furry friend feel more secure when left alone. Here are some tips to manage and alleviate separation anxiety in dogs.

Gradual desensitisation

Start by gradually desensitising your dog to your departure cues. Practice leaving for short periods and gradually increase the time you spend away. This helps your dog become accustomed to the idea that your departure is temporary and not a cause for distress.

Establish a routine

Dogs thrive on routines, and having a consistent daily schedule can help reduce anxiety. Establish fixed times for feeding, walks, and play, so your dog knows what to expect and can anticipate your return.

Create a safe space

Designate a specific area in your home as your dog's safe space. Make it comfortable with their favorite toys, a cozy bed, and familiar scents. This can provide a sense of security when you're not around.

Interactive toys

Provide your dog with engaging toys or puzzles that dispense treats. This not only keeps them mentally stimulated but also creates a positive association with your departure, as they associate it with receiving a rewarding treat.

Calming music or white noise

Leaving soothing music or white noise can help create a calming environment in your absence. This can drown out external noises and provide a sense of comfort to your dog.

Obedience training

Invest time in basic obedience training to build a stronger bond and reinforce your leadership. Commands like 'stay' and 'wait' can be useful when you're preparing to leave, instilling a sense of control for your dog.

Desensitise departure cues

Dogs can associate certain cues (putting on shoes, grabbing keys) with your departure. Desensitise them by performing these actions without actually leaving. This helps break the negative link between the cues and your absence.

Stay calm while leaving and coming back

Avoid making a big fuss when leaving or returning home. Keep your arrivals and departures low-key to prevent heightened anxiety in your dog. This helps normalize the routine of coming and going.