Pet birds are faithful companions, who are by your side during the hardest of times. These birds need good food to stay happy, healthy and cheerful. Proper nutrition is essential for the health and well-being of your pet birds. Offering a balanced diet that includes a variety of healthy foods is key to keeping them happy and thriving. Here are some nutritious foods to add to your pet bird's diet to ensure they receive the essential nutrients they need.

Fresh fruits

Provide your pet birds with a variety of fresh fruits to supply them with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Fruits such as apples, bananas, berries, grapes, and oranges are excellent choices. Ensure that fruits are washed thoroughly and free from pesticides before offering them to your birds.

File photo of pet bird | Unsplash

Leafy greens

Leafy greens are packed with essential nutrients and fibre, making them an important part of your pet bird's diet. Offer a variety of leafy greens such as spinach, kale, methi, and romaine lettuce. These greens provide vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and iron.

Vegetables

Include a selection of fresh vegetables in your pet bird's diet to provide additional vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, broccoli, and zucchini are excellent choices. Chop or grate vegetables into small pieces to make them easier for your birds to eat.

File photo of pet bird | Unsplash

Whole grains

Whole grains are a good source of carbohydrates and B vitamins for your pet birds. Offer cooked grains such as brown rice, quinoa, millet, and oats. These grains provide energy and help support healthy digestion.

Seeds and nuts

Seeds and nuts are high in healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients for your pet birds. Offer a variety of seeds such as sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, and sesame seeds. Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios can be offered in moderation as a treat.

Legumes

Legumes are a nutritious source of protein, fibre, and essential minerals for your pet birds. Offer cooked legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans. These legumes provide a variety of nutrients and help support muscle health and overall well-being.

File photo of pet bird | Unsplash

Egg and eggshells

Eggs are a complete source of protein and essential amino acids for your pet birds. Offer cooked eggs as a nutritious treat. You can also provide crushed eggshells as a source of calcium to support bone health and egg production.