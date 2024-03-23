×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:04 IST

From Skies To The Depths Of Ocean - These Are The Fastest Animals On Planet

From the sky to the land and even underwater, these animals have evolved to reach incredible speeds in pursuit of survival, prey, or escape.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Fastest Animals On The Planet
Fastest Animals On The Planet | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Speed is a remarkable feat of nature, and the animal kingdom boasts some of the most astonishingly swift creatures on the planet. From the sky to the land and even underwater, these animals have evolved to reach incredible speeds in pursuit of survival, prey, or escape. Here's a closer look at some of the fastest animals on Earth.

Peregrine Falcon

The peregrine falcon is the fastest bird in the world and holds the title for the fastest animal overall. With its streamlined body and powerful wings, this avian predator can reach speeds of over 240 miles per hour (386 kilometres per hour) when diving to catch prey. Known for its incredible aerial acrobatics and precision, the peregrine falcon is a master of the skies.

Peregrine Falcon | Image: Unsplash

Cheetah

The cheetah is the fastest land animal, capable of sprinting at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour (121 kilometres per hour) in short bursts. With its long, slender body, flexible spine, and specialised muscles, the cheetah is built for speed, making it a formidable predator on the African savannah. Its acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometres per hour) in just a few seconds is unmatched in the animal kingdom.

Sailfish

The sailfish is the fastest marine animal, capable of swimming at speeds of up to 68 miles per hour (110 kilometres per hour) in short bursts. With its distinctive sail-like dorsal fin and sleek body, the sailfish is a master of the open ocean, using its speed and agility to hunt schools of fish and evade predators.

Brazilian Free-Tailed Bat

The Brazilian free-tailed bat holds the record for the fastest flying animal, reaching speeds of up to 99 miles per hour (160 kilometres per hour) in level flight. With its streamlined body and aerodynamic wings, this nocturnal insect-eater is a swift and agile flyer, capable of covering long distances in search of food.

Brazilian Free-Tailed Bat | Image: Unsplash

Pronghorn Antelope

The pronghorn antelope is the fastest land animal over long distances, capable of sustaining speeds of up to 55 miles per hour (89 kilometres per hour) for several miles. With its lightweight body, powerful legs, and exceptional endurance, the pronghorn has evolved to outrun predators such as coyotes and wolves on the North American plains.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 15:04 IST

