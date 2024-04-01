Advertisement

As the temperatures keep soaring, animals, especially strays, are vulnerable to the scorching heat. While it's essential to help them, it's equally crucial to do so in a fuss-free manner without creating extra work for yourself. Here are some effortless ways to lend a helping hand to animals in need during the summer months.

Provide water stations

Place shallow bowls or containers filled with fresh water in your yard or near your doorstep for stray animals to access. Refill the water regularly to ensure it stays clean and refreshing for thirsty animals seeking relief from the heat.

Provide water stations | Image: Unsplash

Create shade

Place cardboard boxes, overturned bins, or makeshift shelters in your yard to provide shade for animals seeking refuge from the sun. These simple structures offer a cool retreat for stray cats, dogs, and other creatures during the hottest parts of the day.

Offer food

Consider leaving out small portions of pet-friendly food, such as dry kibble or canned food, for stray animals, providing occasional treats will make sure they are not hungry and keep them healthy too.

Keep your yard safe

Ensure your yard is free of hazardous materials that could harm animals, such as sharp objects, toxic plants, or chemicals. Remove any potential dangers to create a safe environment for animals to seek shelter and rest.

Install bird baths

Place shallow bird baths or trays filled with water in your yard to provide birds with a place to bathe and cool off. Change the water regularly to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and keep the baths clean for our feathered friends. If you are placing it on your balcony, make sure to keep plastic wraps under it, so that the place does not get soiled.

Help the birds by feeding and creating baths | Image: Unsplash

Practice responsible feeding

If you choose to feed stray animals, do so responsibly to prevent attracting pests or creating messes. Use designated feeding areas or platforms to contain food spills and keep your yard clean. Do not encourage stray animals to enter your house if you have pets or kids.