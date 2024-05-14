Advertisement

Pets are one of the essential members of our family. They help kids learn to take responsibility and grow as individuals. However, when we talk about pets, the first ones that come to our mind are dogs and cats. Do you know, there are so many other animals that can be pets? Here, we have brought to you the list of animals that are very friendly with kids and can make good companions.

Birds

Birds can pass the test of kid-friendly pets as they are adorable companion and low-maintenance. Birds like parrots especially African Grey Parrots are highly intelligent and can mimic a human being. They can also be one of the entertaining pets. Other pets that qualify as pets are sparrows, finches and canaries.

Guinea Pigs

Known for their gentle and social nature, guinea pigs are adorable creatures. Breeds such as Peruvian and American Abyssinian are best for pet material.

Rabbits

They are energetic and playful creatures that can keep your kids active and help develop emotional intelligence. Mini Rexes and Holland Lops are popular breeds of rabbits.

Turtles

Being with them teaches kids values like empathy and compassion. The best breeds in them are red-eared sliders and box turtles.

Fish

Fish are a great option for children with allergies or asthma, as they do not require physical contact and do not shed fur. Kids can also customize fish tanks with different plants and decorations, allowing them to showcase their creativity.

Hamsters

Hamsters are popular pets for children due to their small size and easy care and are full of joy.

Axolotls

Axolotls, unique aquatic creatures, are widely adored in countries like the US for their fascinating appearance. They have gained significant popularity as exotic pets due to their remarkable features, including the ability to regenerate lost body parts.