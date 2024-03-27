Advertisement

Temperatures are soaring during the summer months and all of us are affected by it. However, stray animals, including dogs, cats,birds, squirrels and other animals, face increased risks of dehydration, heatstroke, and other health issues. As responsible citizens and children of Mother nature, there are several simple and effective ways that you can help stray animals stay safe and comfortable during the hot weather. Here are some tips for making a difference.

Provide fresh water

One of the most important things you can do to help stray animals during summer is to provide access to fresh, clean water. Place bowls of water in shaded areas or install water dispensers in public spaces frequented by stray animals. Regularly refill the water bowls to ensure that animals have an adequate supply of hydration throughout the day.

Offer shelter and shade

During the hottest parts of the day, stray animals seek refuge from the sun's heat. Provide shelter and shade by placing makeshift shelters, such as cardboard boxes or small tents, in areas where stray animals are known to gather. Alternatively, plant trees or install shade sails to create shaded areas where animals can rest comfortably.

Distribute food

Stray animals often struggle to find enough food to eat, especially during the summer months when resources may be scarce. Consider distributing food to stray animals in your neighbourhood or community. Choose nutritious, non-perishable food options that are suitable for the dietary needs of dogs, cats, and other animals.

Keep an eye out for signs of distress

Be vigilant for signs of distress or illness in stray animals, such as excessive panting, lethargy, or collapsing. If you encounter an animal in distress, provide immediate assistance by offering water, providing shade, and seeking veterinary care if necessary. Contact local animal welfare organisations or authorities for help if the situation requires professional intervention.

Advocate for spaying and neutering

Help prevent the overpopulation of stray animals by advocating for spaying and neutering programs in your community. Encourage pet owners to spay and neuter their pets to reduce the number of unwanted litters and alleviate the strain on animal shelters and rescue organisations.