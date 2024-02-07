English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Here’s How You Can Keep Your Dog Mentally Stimulated

There are lots of simple things you can do as a pet parent to improve your dog's psychological stimulation. Discover five useful suggestions that can help.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mental stimulation supports your dog's general health.
Mental stimulation supports your dog's general health. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

One very important idea that supports your dog's general health is mental stimulation. They would be utterly bored all day long if they were not mentally stimulated. They would not be living a life of great quality either. Fortunately, there are lots of simple things you can do as a pet parent to improve your dog's psychological stimulation. Discover five quick and useful suggestions that can help with that by reading on. 

Playing with toys

Dogs genuinely love playing with toys, especially when those toys present a mental challenge. Interactive toys and puzzle feeders are great ways to keep your dog engaged and mentally challenged. To ensure the safety of your dog, make sure the toys you choose are made of safe materials. Additionally, always keep an eye on them to make sure your pet plays safely and enjoys themselves. 

 

Let your dog sniff and explore

One of the highlights of your dog's day is getting to go for a walk. By allowing them to pause and explore more, you can provide them with additional mental stimulation. Walking provides dogs with excellent physical exercise, but it also serves as an opportunity for exploration. Even though you've probably walked down your street a million times by now, your dog still has new and interesting scents to discover every day.

Advertisement

 

Obstacle course is fun

Games with obstacles are entertaining for both you and your dog. Naturally, you should avoid playing this type of game in extremely hot weather and instead wait to play it outside. However, if you must play outside, make sure your dog gets plenty of water and breaks to prevent overheating.

 

Food based enrichment

For most dogs, food is a great motivator, and games that involve them finding food satisfy their scavenger instincts. One common option is puzzle feeders, which can even be incorporated into their regular feeding schedule.

Advertisement

Make your dog learn new commands

Introducing new commands and tricks to your dog can help them become more physiologically excited. Their mental capacity grows every time they put effort into learning something new. 

Advertisement

 

Even if they appear confused and not making much progress at first, don't give up on them. Your dog will eventually learn the new command or trick by improving on each repetition and picking up on more cues.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Tears Into Oppn, Reminds How Nehru Didn't Support OBC Reservation

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. 'Manmohan Singh Accepted That Economy Was Crumbled': PM Modi

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Mavericks to 119-107 win over Nets

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. Jawaharlal Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement