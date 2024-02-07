Advertisement

One very important idea that supports your dog's general health is mental stimulation. They would be utterly bored all day long if they were not mentally stimulated. They would not be living a life of great quality either. Fortunately, there are lots of simple things you can do as a pet parent to improve your dog's psychological stimulation. Discover five quick and useful suggestions that can help with that by reading on.

Playing with toys

Dogs genuinely love playing with toys, especially when those toys present a mental challenge. Interactive toys and puzzle feeders are great ways to keep your dog engaged and mentally challenged. To ensure the safety of your dog, make sure the toys you choose are made of safe materials. Additionally, always keep an eye on them to make sure your pet plays safely and enjoys themselves.

Let your dog sniff and explore

One of the highlights of your dog's day is getting to go for a walk. By allowing them to pause and explore more, you can provide them with additional mental stimulation. Walking provides dogs with excellent physical exercise, but it also serves as an opportunity for exploration. Even though you've probably walked down your street a million times by now, your dog still has new and interesting scents to discover every day.

Obstacle course is fun

Games with obstacles are entertaining for both you and your dog. Naturally, you should avoid playing this type of game in extremely hot weather and instead wait to play it outside. However, if you must play outside, make sure your dog gets plenty of water and breaks to prevent overheating.

Food based enrichment

For most dogs, food is a great motivator, and games that involve them finding food satisfy their scavenger instincts. One common option is puzzle feeders, which can even be incorporated into their regular feeding schedule.

Make your dog learn new commands

Introducing new commands and tricks to your dog can help them become more physiologically excited. Their mental capacity grows every time they put effort into learning something new.

Even if they appear confused and not making much progress at first, don't give up on them. Your dog will eventually learn the new command or trick by improving on each repetition and picking up on more cues.