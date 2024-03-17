×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Keep Your Dogs Hydrated In Summer Using These Simple Tips

By following these simple tips, you can help ensure that your furry companion stays hydrated, cool, and healthy during the summer months.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
How to keep your dogs hydrated in summer
How to keep your dogs hydrated in summer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the heat and humidity increases during the summer months, it's essential to pay extra attention to your furry friend's hydration needs. Dogs can easily become dehydrated in hot weather, leading to heat-related illnesses and discomfort. Worry not, we have some simple tips to help keep your dog hydrated and cool during the summer.

Always provide fresh water

Ensure that your dog has access to clean and fresh water at all times, especially during hot weather. Keep multiple water bowls filled with cool water in different areas of your home and yard, so your dog can easily hydrate whenever they need to.

 

Provide fresh water | Image: Unsplash

 

Use elevated water bowls

Elevated water bowls can help prevent spills and keep water clean and cool for longer periods. Elevated bowls also make it easier for dogs of all sizes to access water comfortably, reducing the risk of dehydration.

Provide shade and shelter

Create shaded areas in your yard where your dog can seek refuge from the sun's heat. Use umbrellas, tarps, or outdoor shelters to provide shade and keep your dog cool during hot days. Indoors, keep your home well-ventilated and use fans or air conditioning to maintain a comfortable temperature.

 

Provide shade and shelter | Image: Unsplash

 

Offer ice cubes and frozen treats

Give your dog ice cubes or frozen treats made from plain water or diluted low-sodium broth. These frozen delights can help cool down your dog and provide hydration at the same time. You can also freeze toys or treats in ice blocks for added entertainment and hydration.

Limit outdoor activities during peak heat

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 A.M. And 4 P.M. Instead, schedule walks and playtime in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler. Keep walks short and allow your dog to rest and hydrate frequently.

 

Limit outdoor activities | Image: Unsplash

 

Wet towels and cooling mats

Place damp towels or cooling mats in your dog's favorite resting spots to help them cool down. Wet towels can be draped over your dog's body or used as a cool resting surface, while cooling mats provide a comfortable and refreshing place to relax.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

3 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

4 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala Parents

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents

7 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart valuation dip

7 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE:

12 minutes ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts

13 minutes ago
Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

Pune ISIS Module Case

19 minutes ago
Umran Malik

Fastest IPL deliveries

25 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Singer Anuradha Paudwal

26 minutes ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters

Hema Malini Appeal Voters

30 minutes ago
Delhi Metro

WPL 2024 Finals Today

34 minutes ago
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night

Goa CM's Kind Gesture

36 minutes ago
Beaches of Lakshadweep

Beaches To Visit In India

37 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Pep on City-Madrid clash

38 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cop Killed in Encounter

42 minutes ago
accident

MP Road Accident

43 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik performs At Mumbai Concert

Armaan Reunites With Ed

43 minutes ago
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar

Diksha make cut

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle16 hours ago

  4. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World17 hours ago

  5. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo