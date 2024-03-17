Advertisement

As the heat and humidity increases during the summer months, it's essential to pay extra attention to your furry friend's hydration needs. Dogs can easily become dehydrated in hot weather, leading to heat-related illnesses and discomfort. Worry not, we have some simple tips to help keep your dog hydrated and cool during the summer.

Always provide fresh water

Ensure that your dog has access to clean and fresh water at all times, especially during hot weather. Keep multiple water bowls filled with cool water in different areas of your home and yard, so your dog can easily hydrate whenever they need to.

Provide fresh water | Image: Unsplash

Use elevated water bowls

Elevated water bowls can help prevent spills and keep water clean and cool for longer periods. Elevated bowls also make it easier for dogs of all sizes to access water comfortably, reducing the risk of dehydration.

Provide shade and shelter

Create shaded areas in your yard where your dog can seek refuge from the sun's heat. Use umbrellas, tarps, or outdoor shelters to provide shade and keep your dog cool during hot days. Indoors, keep your home well-ventilated and use fans or air conditioning to maintain a comfortable temperature.

Provide shade and shelter | Image: Unsplash

Offer ice cubes and frozen treats

Give your dog ice cubes or frozen treats made from plain water or diluted low-sodium broth. These frozen delights can help cool down your dog and provide hydration at the same time. You can also freeze toys or treats in ice blocks for added entertainment and hydration.

Limit outdoor activities during peak heat

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 A.M. And 4 P.M. Instead, schedule walks and playtime in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler. Keep walks short and allow your dog to rest and hydrate frequently.

Limit outdoor activities | Image: Unsplash

Wet towels and cooling mats

Place damp towels or cooling mats in your dog's favorite resting spots to help them cool down. Wet towels can be draped over your dog's body or used as a cool resting surface, while cooling mats provide a comfortable and refreshing place to relax.