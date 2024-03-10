Advertisement

As our furry friends age, it's essential to adjust their activity levels to accommodate their changing needs. While senior dogs may not have the same energy levels as their younger counterparts, they still benefit greatly from regular exercise and mental stimulation. Here are some gentle yet enjoyable activities to help keep your senior dogs active, healthy, and happy.

Leisurely walks

Take your senior dog on shorter, more leisurely walks to help maintain their mobility and joint health. Choose flat, even terrain, and avoid steep inclines or rough surfaces. Allow them plenty of time to sniff and explore at their own pace, and consider using a harness or supportive sling if they have trouble walking.

Keep Your Senior Dogs Fit | Image: Unsplash

Swimming sessions

Swimming is an excellent low-impact exercise for senior dogs, as it provides a full-body workout without putting stress on their joints. If possible, take your senior dog for supervised swimming sessions in a pool or calm body of water. Ensure they have easy access to enter and exit the water safely.

Interactive games

Engage your senior dog in interactive games that stimulate their mind and body. Hide treats around the house or yard for them to sniff out, or invest in puzzle toys that challenge their problem-solving skills. These activities not only keep them physically active but also provide mental enrichment.

Gentle yoga or stretching

Keep Your Senior Dogs Fit | Image: Unsplash

gentle yoga or stretching exercises into your senior dog's routine to help improve flexibility and range of motion. Encourage them to perform simple stretches like downward dog or gentle neck rolls. Be sure to use gentle, supportive guidance and never force them into uncomfortable positions.

Obedience training refresher

Brush up on your senior dog's obedience skills by getting them engaged in short training sessions. Practice basic commands such as sit, stay, and come, using positive reinforcement techniques like treats and praise. Not only does this provide mental stimulation, but it also strengthens the bond between you and your furry companion.