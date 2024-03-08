Advertisement

Cats are active, funny and very friendly when they want to be - they are the light of our lives. As a pet parent, ensuring the health and well-being of your furry friend is essential. Familiarising yourself with common cat diseases and taking preventive measures can help keep your cat happy and healthy for years to come. Here are some prevalent cat diseases and tips for their prevention.

Feline Upper Respiratory Infections (URI)

Representative picture of sick cat | Image: Unsplash

Feline upper respiratory infections are common among cats, especially those in multi-cat households or shelters. Symptoms include sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, and lethargy. To prevent URI, ensure your cat's living environment is clean and well-ventilated, provide proper nutrition and hydration, and minimise stressors that can weaken the immune system.

Feline Distemper

Feline panleukopenia, also known as feline distemper, is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cats of all ages. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, and lethargy. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent feline distemper. Ensure your cat receives regular vaccinations as recommended by your veterinarian.

Feline Leukaemia Virus (FeLV) and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV)

FeLV and FIV are retroviruses that weaken the immune system and can lead to serious health complications in cats. FeLV is transmitted through close contact with infected cats, while FIV is typically spread through bite wounds. Preventive measures include keeping your cat indoors to minimise exposure to infected cats, testing new cats for FeLV and FIV before introducing them to your household, and vaccinating against FeLV.

Feline Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD)

Feline urinary tract disease covers various conditions that affect the urinary system, including urinary tract infections, bladder stones, and urinary blockages. Symptoms may include frequent urination, straining to urinate, and blood in the urine. Preventive measures include providing a balanced diet, encouraging hydration, and keeping litter boxes clean to reduce the risk of bacterial contamination.

Dental disease

Representative picture of sick cat | Image: Unsplash

Dental disease is common among cats and can lead to serious health issues if left untreated. Poor dental hygiene can result in plaque buildup, gingivitis, and periodontal disease. To prevent dental disease, brush your cat's teeth regularly, provide dental treats or toys designed to promote oral health, and schedule regular dental check-ups with your veterinarian.

Parasitic infections

Parasites such as fleas, ticks, and intestinal worms can pose health risks to cats and may lead to skin irritation, anaemia, and gastrointestinal issues. Preventive measures include regular flea and tick prevention, deworming as recommended by your veterinarian, and keeping your cat's living environment clean and free of pests.

Obesity

Obesity is a common health concern among cats and can lead to various health issues, including diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease. To prevent obesity, provide a balanced diet, portion control, and regular exercise for your cat. Avoid overfeeding and limit treats to maintain a healthy weight.