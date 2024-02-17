Advertisement

While many dogs are known for their boundless energy and zest for life, there are certain breeds that prefer the laid-back lifestyle, earning them the title of the laziest couch potatoes. They are cute, low-maintenance and the best nap buddies that you can wish for. If you think you want a laidback dog and a low energy pet suits your lifestyle requirements, here are the laziest dog breeds you can adopt.

Bulldog

The Bulldog is perhaps the epitome of the lazy dog breed, known for its stocky build, wrinkled face, and love of lounging. Despite their muscular appearance, Bulldogs are content to spend the majority of their day snoozing on the sofa or snuggled up in bed. With their easygoing temperament and minimal exercise requirements, Bulldogs make excellent companions for apartment dwellers and homebodies alike.

File photo of bulldog | Unsplash

Basset Hound

With their droopy ears, soulful eyes, and leisurely gait, Basset Hounds are renowned for their laid-back demeanor and love of leisure. These low-energy dogs are content to amble along at their own pace, preferring short walks followed by long naps in the sun. While they may enjoy the occasional sniffing adventure, Basset Hounds are happiest when they're lounging indoors with their human companions.

Bullmastiff

The Bullmastiff may be a formidable-looking breed, but don't let their size fool you – these gentle giants are true couch potatoes at heart. Known for their calm and easygoing nature, Bullmastiffs are content to laze around the house, soaking up attention and affection from their families. While they require regular exercise to stay healthy, Bullmastiffs are more than happy to spend the rest of their time lounging in comfort.

Pug

These little dogs can be your perfect nap partner because that is what they want to do - nap all day. With ancestry that relates them to Pekingese dogs, pugs are low-energy, low-maintenance dogs that are cute as a button. However, make sure they go for their daily walk regularly.

File photo of pug | Unsplash

Great Dane

Despite their towering stature, Great Danes are surprisingly laid-back and easygoing dogs, earning them a spot among the laziest breeds. These gentle giants have a calm and affectionate disposition, enjoying leisurely strolls and lounging around the house with their families. While they require regular exercise to maintain their health and fitness, Great Danes are happiest when they're curled up on the couch, enjoying the company of their loved ones.