The central government has directed states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs, amid rising instances of people dying due to pet dog attacks. The directive issued to states and Union Territories bars people from keeping as many as 23 breeds of dogs as pets.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying had set up an expert committee under the chairmanship of the Animal Husbandry Commissioner with members from various stakeholder organisations and experts in view of the representations. The panel has identified 23 breeds of dogs, including mixed and cross breeds, as ferocious and also dangerous for human lives.

Most ferocious dog breeds | Image: Unsplash

Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerboel Kangal, Central Asian Shepherd Dog and Caucasian Shepherd Dog are among the breeds sought to be banned from the Centre.

Other breeds include South Russian Shepherd Dog, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiffs, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf Dogs, Canario, Akbash Dog, Moscow Guard Dog, Cane Corso and Bandog.

In the light of this directive, let us look at some of the most ferocious dog breeds of the world.

Pitbull

Pitbulls have gained notoriety for their strength and tenacity. Historically bred for bull-baiting and fighting, they possess a powerful jaw and muscular build. With proper training and socialisation, Pitbulls can be loving family pets, but their protective instincts and strength require responsible ownership.

Pitbulls are known to be strong and ferocious | Image: Unsplash

Rottweiler

Rottweilers are known for their imposing size and protective nature. Originally bred as herding and guard dogs, they are confident, loyal, and highly trainable. While Rottweilers can be affectionate with their families, they may be wary of strangers and require early socialisation to prevent aggression.

American bulldog

American Bulldogs are muscular, athletic dogs with a strong prey drive and protective instincts. Bred for working on farms and ranches, they are courageous and tenacious, making them excellent guard dogs. They require firm leadership and consistent training to channel their energy in a positive direction.

Doberman pinscher

Doberman Pinschers are intelligent, alert, and fearless dogs bred for protection and security work. With their sleek physique and keen senses, they excel as guard dogs and companions. Dobermans are known for their loyalty and obedience but require early socialisation and consistent training to prevent aggressive behaviour.

Doberman pinscher need consistent training | Image: Unsplash

Bullmastiff

Bullmastiffs are large, powerful dogs known for their calm and protective demeanour. Bred to guard estates and livestock, they are loyal, courageous, and gentle with their families. However, Bullmastiffs can be wary of strangers and may exhibit aggression towards perceived threats if not properly socialised and trained.

With inputs from PTI