Dogs may suffer negative effects from certain foods that are safe for humans. Dogs' metabolisms differ from people's, so giving them human food can be extremely harmful to their health and in rare situations even deadly. Foods that are harmful to dogs are reviewed in this article. It's crucial to keep these food items out of your dog's reach.

Onions and Garlic

Don't give your dog powdered, raw, cooked, or dehydrated onions or garlic. Anemia can result from them killing their red blood cells. That even applies to some baby food's onion powder. Poisoning can result from overindulging even once. Keep an eye out for symptoms such as weakness, vomiting, and dyspnea.

Chocolate

Even though chocolate is delicious for both people and dogs, it is also toxic to dogs. Theobromine is a stimulant found in chocolate, with dark chocolate having the highest concentration. It is toxic to dogs and can result in renal failure.

Grapes and Raisins

Although tartaric acid appears to be the specific compound that causes grapes and raisins to be toxic to dogs, researchers are still investigating this issue. However, they do know that consuming this fruit, whether it is fresh or dried, can cause kidney damage.

Salt

Dogs that consume excessive amounts of salt may develop water deprivation or salt poisoning. In addition to vomiting, diarrhea, depression, tremors, fever, seizures, and cerebral edema, this can also result in neurological disorders. In extreme cases, it might even be lethal.

Milk and Other Dairy Products

It could be tempting to share your ice cream with your dog on a hot day. Give them some cold water instead. Your dog may experience diarrhea and other digestive issues from milk and milk-based products. They may also make food allergies worse, which makes them itch.