Updated February 29th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Pet-proof Your Home With These Tips To Welcome Furry Friends

Want to make your home a safe haven for your pets? Here are tips to pet-proof your house.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pet proofing your house
Pet proofing your house | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Welcoming a furry friend into your home brings joy, companionship, and unconditional love. To ensure a safe and comfortable environment for both you and your pet, consider making some adjustments to create a pet-friendly space. Here are some tips and tricks to transform your house into a haven for your beloved companion.

Pet-proofing

Pet proofing your house | Image: Unsplash

Before bringing your pet home, assess your living space for potential hazards. Secure loose wires, cords, and cables to prevent chewing and electrocution. Store household chemicals, medications, and toxic plants out of reach, and use child proof latches to secure cabinets. Block off areas with potentially dangerous objects or inaccessible spaces where your pet could get stuck.

Comfortable sleeping area

Provide your pet with a cozy sleeping area where they can retreat and rest comfortably. Whether it's a plush pet bed, a designated corner with blankets and cushions, or a crate, ensure it's placed in a quiet, draft-free zone away from high-traffic areas. Consider adding a few toys or familiar items to make the space inviting and reassuring for your pet.

Pet-friendly flooring

Choose flooring options that are durable, easy to clean, and scratch-resistant. Opt for hard surfaces like hardwood, laminate, tile, or vinyl, which are more pet-friendly than carpeting. If you prefer carpet, select stain-resistant and low-pile options that are easier to maintain and less prone to trapping pet hair and dander.

Secure outdoor space

Pet proofing your house | Image: Unsplash

If you have a backyard or outdoor space, ensure it's securely fenced to prevent escape and provide a safe area for your pet to roam and explore. Remove any toxic plants or potential hazards, and consider creating a designated play area with pet-friendly landscaping and shade for hot days.

Pet-friendly furniture

Choose pet-friendly furniture that's resistant to scratches, stains, and odors. Opt for upholstery fabrics like leather, microfiber, or outdoor-grade fabrics that are easy to clean and maintain. Consider using washable slipcovers or throws to protect furniture from pet hair and dirt, and provide scratching posts or pads to redirect your pet's natural urge to scratch.

Access to water and food

Ensure your pet has easy access to fresh water and food at all times. Place food and water bowls in a quiet, easily accessible area away from foot traffic and noisy appliances. Consider elevated feeding stations for larger pets to promote better digestion and reduce strain on their neck and joints.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

