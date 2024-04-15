Advertisement

If summer has already begun to feel too hot for you, it has probably gotten even more unbearable for your furry friend. It's essential to take extra precautions to protect your pet's delicate paws from the heat and hazards of the season. With a few simple tips, tricks, and hacks, you can ensure that your pet's paws stay safe, healthy, and happy all summer long.

Avoid hot surfaces

During the summer months, pavement, asphalt, and sand can become scorching hot and cause painful burns to your pet's paw pads. To protect your furry friend from heat-related injuries, avoid walking them on hot surfaces during the hottest parts of the day. Go for early morning or evening walks when temperatures are cooler, or stick to shaded areas and grassy surfaces whenever possible.

Paw protection programme

Invest in paw protection products such as paw wax or paw balms to create a barrier between your pet's paws and hot surfaces. These products provide moisturizing and protective benefits, helping to prevent burns, cracks, and irritation caused by heat, rough terrain, or abrasive surfaces. Apply paw wax or balm before outdoor activities to keep your pet's paws well-protected and comfortable.

Keep paws hydrated

Just like humans, pets can become dehydrated during hot weather, leading to dry, cracked paw pads. Ensure that your furry friend stays hydrated by providing plenty of fresh water and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. Consider adding a pet-safe paw moisturizer to your grooming routine to keep your pet's paw pads soft, supple, and hydrated throughout the summer months.

Trim paw hair

Long hair between your pet's paw pads can trap heat, moisture, and debris, increasing the risk of irritation and infection. Keep your pet's paw hair trimmed short to prevent matting and reduce the likelihood of paw-related issues. Use pet-safe scissors or clippers to carefully trim excess hair around the paw pads, taking care not to cut too close to the skin.

Practice paw care

Include regular paw care into your pet's grooming routine to keep their paws clean, healthy, and free from debris. After outdoor activities, gently wipe your pet's paws with a damp cloth to remove dirt, sand, and other debris. Check for any cuts, scratches, or signs of irritation, and consult your veterinarian if you notice any abnormalities or concerns.