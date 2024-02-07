Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Secret Mantra for Pet Parents: How To Know When Your Furry Friend Is Stressed

Recognising signs of stress in your pet requires attentiveness to the behaviour and habits of your dogs and cats.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Signs of stress in pets
Signs of stress in pets | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Understanding when your pet is experiencing stress is crucial for their well-being. Animals, like humans, can feel stressed due to various factors, and being attuned to their behaviour is key in providing proper care. Here are some ways in which you can recognise that your furry friend is stressed.

Change in behaviour and eating pattern

One common sign of stress in pets is changes in behaviour. If your usually outgoing and friendly pet becomes withdrawn or excessively clingy, it could indicate stress. Similarly, an increase in aggressive behaviour, such as growling or biting, may be a response to heightened stress levels.

Changes in eating habits are another indicator. A stressed pet may lose interest in food or, conversely, may start overeating as a coping mechanism. Monitoring their appetite and noticing any significant deviations can help identify stress-related issues.

Advertisement

How is grooming connected?

Excessive grooming or lack of grooming can also be linked to stress. Some pets may groom themselves excessively as a way to soothe anxiety, leading to issues like hair loss or skin irritation. On the flip side, a stressed pet might neglect grooming, resulting in a dishevelled appearance.

Advertisement

Change in body language and bathroom habits

Pay attention to their body language. Signs such as trembling, excessive panting, or a tucked tail can be indicative of stress. Additionally, if your pet starts avoiding eye contact or hides in unusual places, it may signal discomfort.

Advertisement

Changes in bathroom habits can provide valuable insights. Stress might manifest as accidents indoors or alterations in litter box behaviour for cats. Any unexplained change in elimination patterns should prompt a closer look at potential stressors.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement