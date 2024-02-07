Advertisement

Understanding when your pet is experiencing stress is crucial for their well-being. Animals, like humans, can feel stressed due to various factors, and being attuned to their behaviour is key in providing proper care. Here are some ways in which you can recognise that your furry friend is stressed.

Change in behaviour and eating pattern

One common sign of stress in pets is changes in behaviour. If your usually outgoing and friendly pet becomes withdrawn or excessively clingy, it could indicate stress. Similarly, an increase in aggressive behaviour, such as growling or biting, may be a response to heightened stress levels.

Changes in eating habits are another indicator. A stressed pet may lose interest in food or, conversely, may start overeating as a coping mechanism. Monitoring their appetite and noticing any significant deviations can help identify stress-related issues.

Advertisement

How is grooming connected?

Excessive grooming or lack of grooming can also be linked to stress. Some pets may groom themselves excessively as a way to soothe anxiety, leading to issues like hair loss or skin irritation. On the flip side, a stressed pet might neglect grooming, resulting in a dishevelled appearance.

Advertisement

Change in body language and bathroom habits

Pay attention to their body language. Signs such as trembling, excessive panting, or a tucked tail can be indicative of stress. Additionally, if your pet starts avoiding eye contact or hides in unusual places, it may signal discomfort.

Advertisement

Changes in bathroom habits can provide valuable insights. Stress might manifest as accidents indoors or alterations in litter box behaviour for cats. Any unexplained change in elimination patterns should prompt a closer look at potential stressors.