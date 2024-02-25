Updated February 25th, 2024 at 12:13 IST
Signs That Your Dog Is Aging And Requires Special Care
It is very important to note that a dog’s nutrition needs change over time to ensure that your furry friend can live their life to the fullest.
There is no doubt about how much pet parents love their fluffy friends. However, what they forget at times is to pay attention when their pooch is aging. It is very important to note that a dog’s nutrition needs change over time to ensure that your furry friend can live their life to the fullest. To help you with this, here are some signs to know and understand when your dog is aging.
Increased and strained urination
Increased urination or strained urination may be an indicator of kidney disease or urinary tract infection. Both of these conditions are commonly seen in middle-aged to older dogs. The condition can be easily eliminated with medication or a change in dog food. However, it is always important to consult your vet.
Eye problems
Sometimes old dogs may complain of eye redness and other similar symptoms. It is important to note that they may be suffering from vision loss or an eye disorder. Deteriorating eyesight is part of the normal aging process for dogs. However, there is nothing to worry about and it can be easily resolved once after you see your vet.
Irritability
Lack of sleep and frequent confusion can irritate your senior dog. If you notice your dog getting irritable, have your veterinarian check them for underlying conditions. It can be a condition or sometimes it means that your dog is just aging.
Less interaction
Another unfortunate result of cognitive decline in dogs is their lack of interest and receptiveness. However, it is important to remember that this is not because your dog loves you any less now but because maybe he has forgotten the previously learned cues and habits.
Published February 25th, 2024 at 12:13 IST
