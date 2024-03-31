Advertisement

When the temperature rises during the summer months, it's important to take extra precautions to ensure the health and well-being of our beloved furry companions. Dogs are susceptible to heat-related illnesses, such as heatstroke and dehydration, so it's crucial to provide them with proper care and protection. This problem occurs more in furry dog breeds, more suited for cold weather. Here are some tips to help you keep your dogs safe and comfortable during the summer.

Provide ample shade and water

Ensure that your dogs have access to plenty of shade and fresh water throughout the day, especially during the hottest hours. Set up shaded areas in your backyard or patio using umbrellas, canopies, or outdoor dog houses to provide relief from the sun's rays. Additionally, keep multiple bowls of clean, cool water available indoors and outdoors to prevent dehydration.

Furry dogs need extra care in summers | Image: Unsplash

Limit outdoor activities

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak sun hours, typically between 10 A.M. And 4 A.M., when temperatures are at their highest. Instead, schedule walks, playtime, and exercise sessions during the early morning or late evening when it's cooler. Keep walks short and avoid hot pavement or surfaces that can burn your dog's paw pads.

Never leave dogs in cars

Never leave your dogs unattended in a parked car, even for a short period, as temperatures inside a car can quickly skyrocket and become life-threatening. On a hot day, even with the windows cracked, the interior of a car can reach dangerous levels within minutes, leading to heatstroke and suffocation.

Protect against sunburn

Just like humans, dogs can get sunburned, especially those with short coats or light-colored fur. Apply pet-safe sunscreen to your dog's exposed areas, such as the nose, ears, belly, and any areas with thin fur or exposed skin. Opt for sunscreen specifically formulated for dogs to avoid potential irritation or toxicity from human products.

Watch for signs of overheating

Be vigilant for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke in your dogs, including excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, rapid heartbeat, glazed eyes, and vomiting. If you suspect your dog is overheating, move them to a cooler area, offer water, and apply cool towels or ice packs to help lower their body temperature. Seek veterinary care immediately if symptoms persist or worsen.

Provide cooling solutions

Offer your dogs various cooling solutions to help them beat the heat, such as frozen treats, ice cubes, or chilled towels. You can also set up a kiddie pool or sprinkler in your backyard for them to splash around and cool off. Additionally, invest in cooling vests, bandanas, or mats designed to regulate body temperature and keep dogs comfortable in hot weather.

Give your dog cooling treats | Image: Unsplash

Regular brushing, trimming

Brush your dog regularly to remove loose fur and prevent matting, which can trap heat and moisture against the skin. Use a grooming brush appropriate for your dog's coat type to keep their fur healthy and free of tangles. Trimming their fur can also be a solution. Focus on areas prone to matting and trapping heat, such as around the ears, belly, and paw pads. Be cautious not to trim too short, as a dog's coat protects against sunburn and insect bites.

Bathing

Bathe your dog as needed to remove dirt, sweat, and allergens from their coat. Use a mild dog shampoo and lukewarm water to avoid stripping their skin of natural oils. Be sure to thoroughly rinse their coat to prevent irritation and dryness.