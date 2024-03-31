×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Take Care Of Your Furry Dog Breeds In Summer With These Tips To Avoid Rashes, Dehydration

By following these summer care tips, you can make sure that your furry dogs stay safe, healthy, and happy during the hot, humid summers.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dog Care In Summer
Dog Care In Summer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

When the temperature rises during the summer months, it's important to take extra precautions to ensure the health and well-being of our beloved furry companions. Dogs are susceptible to heat-related illnesses, such as heatstroke and dehydration, so it's crucial to provide them with proper care and protection. This problem occurs more in furry dog breeds, more suited for cold weather. Here are some tips to help you keep your dogs safe and comfortable during the summer.

Provide ample shade and water

Ensure that your dogs have access to plenty of shade and fresh water throughout the day, especially during the hottest hours. Set up shaded areas in your backyard or patio using umbrellas, canopies, or outdoor dog houses to provide relief from the sun's rays. Additionally, keep multiple bowls of clean, cool water available indoors and outdoors to prevent dehydration.

 

Furry dogs need extra care in summers | Image: Unsplash

 

Limit outdoor activities

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak sun hours, typically between 10 A.M. And 4 A.M., when temperatures are at their highest. Instead, schedule walks, playtime, and exercise sessions during the early morning or late evening when it's cooler. Keep walks short and avoid hot pavement or surfaces that can burn your dog's paw pads.

Never leave dogs in cars

Never leave your dogs unattended in a parked car, even for a short period, as temperatures inside a car can quickly skyrocket and become life-threatening. On a hot day, even with the windows cracked, the interior of a car can reach dangerous levels within minutes, leading to heatstroke and suffocation.

Protect against sunburn

Just like humans, dogs can get sunburned, especially those with short coats or light-colored fur. Apply pet-safe sunscreen to your dog's exposed areas, such as the nose, ears, belly, and any areas with thin fur or exposed skin. Opt for sunscreen specifically formulated for dogs to avoid potential irritation or toxicity from human products.

Watch for signs of overheating

Be vigilant for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke in your dogs, including excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, rapid heartbeat, glazed eyes, and vomiting. If you suspect your dog is overheating, move them to a cooler area, offer water, and apply cool towels or ice packs to help lower their body temperature. Seek veterinary care immediately if symptoms persist or worsen.

Provide cooling solutions

Offer your dogs various cooling solutions to help them beat the heat, such as frozen treats, ice cubes, or chilled towels. You can also set up a kiddie pool or sprinkler in your backyard for them to splash around and cool off. Additionally, invest in cooling vests, bandanas, or mats designed to regulate body temperature and keep dogs comfortable in hot weather.

 

Give your dog cooling treats | Image: Unsplash

 

Regular brushing, trimming

Brush your dog regularly to remove loose fur and prevent matting, which can trap heat and moisture against the skin. Use a grooming brush appropriate for your dog's coat type to keep their fur healthy and free of tangles. Trimming their fur can also be a solution. Focus on areas prone to matting and trapping heat, such as around the ears, belly, and paw pads. Be cautious not to trim too short, as a dog's coat protects against sunburn and insect bites.

Bathing

Bathe your dog as needed to remove dirt, sweat, and allergens from their coat. Use a mild dog shampoo and lukewarm water to avoid stripping their skin of natural oils. Be sure to thoroughly rinse their coat to prevent irritation and dryness.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kurodanomics

End of Kurodanomics

a few seconds ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan on PBKS' plight

a minute ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

2 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

2 minutes ago
zomato

Zomato receives GST penal

3 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows A Man Seen Riding Bull On Busy City Street | WATCH

Man Riding Bull On Street

3 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

New pace sensation

5 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
Priyanka

Priyanka Jets Off

9 minutes ago
Weightlifting

Knee Pain Troubles

10 minutes ago
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani

Bharat Ratna

13 minutes ago
Saif Kareena

Saifeena Back In Mumbai

15 minutes ago
SBVP Protests in Puducherry

ABVP Puducherry Protest

15 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scores

15 minutes ago
Beachwear

Beachwear Essentials

16 minutes ago
The military service exemption given to Ultra Orthodox Jews has become a point of contention in Israel, leading to many protests.

Israel's Central Bank

16 minutes ago
BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

17 minutes ago
They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader

BJP Files Complaint

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries14 hours ago

  3. Video of Woman Lying on Airport Luggage Conveyor Belt Receives Backlash

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Kamal Haasan Mourns 'Brother' Daniel Balaji's Death: Agony Of Young...

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo