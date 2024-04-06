Advertisement

When your furry friend is feeling under the weather, providing them with nourishing and easily digestible foods can help support their recovery and give relief from their discomfort. Just like humans, dogs may experience loss of appetite or digestive issues when they are sick, making it important to offer them gentle and nutritious options. Here are some healthy foods to consider feeding your sick dog to help them feel better.

Boiled chicken

Boiled chicken is a bland and easily digestible protein source that can be soothing on your dog's stomach. Remove the skin and bones, then boil plain chicken breast or thighs until fully cooked. Shred the chicken into small, bite-sized pieces and offer it to your dog as a tasty and nourishing meal.

Representative image of sick dog | Image: Unsplash

White rice

Cooked white rice is gentle on the digestive system and can help soothe upset stomachs or diarrhoea in dogs. Prepare plain white rice by boiling it in water until it is soft and fully cooked. Serve a small portion of cooked rice mixed with boiled chicken or on its own to provide your sick dog with a bland and easily digestible meal.

Plain pumpkin

Boiled plain pumpkin is a nutritious and fibre-rich food that can help regulate your dog's digestive system. Pumpkin is often recommended for dogs with diarrhoea or constipation, as it can help firm up stools or promote regular bowel movements. Offer a small spoonful of plain pumpkin to your sick dog as a healthy and palatable treat.

Representative image of sick dog | Image: Unsplash

Cooked sweet potato

Cooked sweet potato is another easily digestible and nutrient-rich food that can be beneficial for sick dogs. Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and their soft texture makes them easy to chew and digest. Serve cooked sweet potato mashed or diced as a tasty and nutritious addition to your dog's meals.

Plain yoghurt

Plain yoghurt is rich in probiotics, which can help support your dog's gut health and improve digestion. Choose plain, unsweetened yoghurt without any added flavours or sweeteners, as these can be harmful to dogs. Offer a small spoonful of plain yoghurt as a nutritious and tasty treat for your sick dog.

Representative image of sick dog | Image: Unsplash

Bone broth

Homemade bone broth is a nourishing and hydrating option for sick dogs, providing essential nutrients and electrolytes to support their recovery. Simmer beef, chicken, or turkey bones in water for several hours to extract the nutrients, then strain the broth and allow it to cool before serving. Offer bone broth to your dog as a warm and comforting treat or mix it with their food to enhance its flavour and nutritional content.