Advertisement

Your dogs are your best friends and you need their companionship to stay happy. Training your dog isn't just about obedience, it's also a fun way to bond with your furry friend and stimulate their mind. Whether you have a puppy or an older dog, here are some easy tricks and commands that you can teach them to impress your friends and family.

Sit

Start with the basics by teaching your dog to sit on command. Hold a treat close to their nose and slowly move your hand upward. As their head follows the treat, their bottom will naturally lower into a sitting position. Once they're sitting, say "sit" and give them the treat. Repeat this process until they respond reliably to the command.

Representative image of dog | Unsplash

Stay

Teaching your dog to stay is useful for situations where you need them to remain in one place. Begin by asking your dog to sit. Then, with an open palm facing them, say "stay" and take a step back. If they stay in place, reward them with a treat and praise. Gradually increase the distance and duration of the stay as your dog becomes more proficient.

Come

The "come" command is essential for calling your dog back to you, especially when they're off-leash. Start by getting down to their level and saying "come" in a cheerful tone. Encourage them to come towards you by patting your legs or using a toy as a lure. When they reach you, reward them with a treat and plenty of praise.

Shake hands

Teaching your dog to shake hands is a cute trick that's sure to impress. Begin by getting your dog into a sitting position. Then, gently lift one of their front paws while saying "shake" and give them a treat. Repeat this process until they learn to offer their paw on command. You can also add a verbal cue like "shake hands" for clarity.

Roll over

While rolling over might take a bit more time to teach, it's a fun trick that showcases your dog's agility. Start by getting your dog to lie down on their side. Hold a treat near their nose and slowly move it in a circular motion towards their back, encouraging them to roll over onto their other side. Once they complete the roll, reward them with a treat and praise.

Representative image of dog | Unsplash

Fetch

Many dogs naturally enjoy playing fetch, making it a relatively easy command to teach. Begin by throwing a toy a short distance away and encouraging your dog to retrieve it. When they bring the toy back to you, reward them with a treat and praise. Gradually increase the distance over time.