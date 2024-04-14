×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

These Summer Fruits Will Help Your Pets Stay Healthy And Happy

Always wash fruits thoroughly, remove any seeds, pits, or stems, and cut them into bite-sized pieces before feeding them to your pets.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dog eating fruits
Dog eating fruits | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Summer months are as tough for our pets as they are for us. So, we need to take special care of our dear friends and keep them cool and hydrated. One delicious and refreshing way to do so is by offering them pet-safe summer fruits. Not only are these fruits a tasty treat for your pets, but they also provide essential vitamins, minerals, and hydration. Here are some summer fruits that are safe and healthy for your beloved pets.

Watermelon

Watermelon is a summer staple for both humans and pets alike. This juicy fruit is rich in water content, making it an excellent choice for keeping your furry friends hydrated on hot days. Additionally, watermelon is low in calories and packed with vitamins A, B6, and C, as well as potassium, which supports heart health and muscle function.

Watermelon | Image: Unsplash

Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe is another hydrating fruit that pets can enjoy in moderation. It's high in water content and packed with essential nutrients like vitamins A and C, which support eye health and immune function. Remove the seeds and rind before offering cantaloupe to your pets, and be sure to cut it into bite-sized pieces for easy digestion.

Blueberries

Blueberries are not only delicious but also packed with antioxidants and nutrients that benefit your pet's overall health. These tiny berries are rich in vitamins C and K, as well as fiber, which promotes digestive health. Offer blueberries as a nutritious snack or mix them into your pet's food for an added burst of flavor and nutrients.

Strawberries

Strawberries are a sweet and juicy treat that pets can enjoy in moderation. They're rich in vitamins C and K, as well as fiber and antioxidants, which support immune function and digestive health. Remove the leaves and stems before offering strawberries to your pets, and be mindful of portion sizes to prevent overindulgence.

Strawberries | Image: Unsplash

Apples

Apples are a crunchy and refreshing fruit that pets can enjoy as a healthy snack. They're high in fiber, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants, which promote dental health, immune function, and digestion. Be sure to remove the seeds and core before offering apples to your pets, as these parts can be choking hazards.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

