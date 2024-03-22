Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:00 IST
Tips, Hacks, Preventive Methods To Keep Your Pet Safe From Ticks And Fleas This Summer
Pets are susceptible to ticks and fleas in summer months. Here are some effective ways to keep your pet safe during the hot weather.
As the temperatures rise and you want to go for outdoor adventures with your pets, it's essential to protect your furry companions from the pesky parasites known as ticks and fleas. These tiny pests can pose significant health risks to your pets, including the transmission of diseases such as Lyme disease, tick fevers and tapeworm infections. Here are some effective ways to keep your pet safe from ticks and fleas during the summer months.
Use preventative products
One of the most important steps in tick and flea prevention is using veterinarian-recommended preventative products such as spot-on treatments, oral medications, or collars. These products are designed to repel and kill ticks and fleas, providing long-lasting protection for your pet.
Regularly check for ticks and fleas
Make a habit of thoroughly checking your pet for ticks and fleas after outdoor activities, especially if they've been in wooded areas, tall grass, or other tick-prone environments. Pay close attention to areas such as the ears, neck, underarms, and between the toes, where ticks and fleas are more likely to hide.
Keep your yard tidy
Ticks and fleas thrive in tall grass, leaf litter, and dense vegetation, so it's essential to keep your yard well-maintained to reduce their habitat. Regularly mow the lawn, remove leaf piles, and trim shrubs and bushes to minimize hiding spots for these pests.
Use tick and flea control products in your home
In addition to treating your pet, use tick and flea control products in your home to eliminate any existing infestations and prevent reinfestation. Vacuum carpets, rugs, and upholstery regularly, and wash your pet's bedding and toys in hot water to kill any remaining parasites.
Avoid tick-prone areas
When possible, avoid walking your pet in areas known to be tick-infested, such as wooded trails, overgrown fields, and heavily wooded parks. Stick to well-maintained paths and sidewalks to minimize the risk of encountering ticks and fleas.
Monitor your pet's health
Be vigilant for any signs of tick or flea infestation in your pet, such as excessive scratching, redness or irritation of the skin, hair loss, or visible parasites. If you suspect that your pet has been infested, consult with your veterinarian for proper diagnosis and treatment.
