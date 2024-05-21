Advertisement

Finding an injured bird can be a distressing experience, but with the right approach, you can help nurse it back to health. Here are some essential tips to care for an injured bird, ensuring it receives the best chance of recovery.

Assess the situation safely

First, approach the bird cautiously to avoid causing it additional stress. Observe its condition from a distance before handling it. Look for visible injuries, such as bleeding, broken wings, or signs of shock. If the bird is in immediate danger from predators or traffic, carefully move it to a safer location.

Prepare a safe space

Create a quiet, warm, and dark environment for the injured bird. Use a small box lined with soft cloth or paper towels to prevent further injury. Make sure the box has air holes for ventilation. Keeping the bird in a dark place will help reduce stress and mimic a natural resting environment.

Handle the bird with care

When handling the bird, wear gloves to protect yourself and minimise stress to the bird. Gently scoop the bird with both hands, supporting its body. Avoid excessive handling, as birds can be easily stressed, which can hinder their recovery.

Provide immediate first aid

If the bird has visible injuries, such as bleeding, apply gentle pressure with a clean cloth to stop the bleeding. For broken wings or legs, use soft materials like gauze to immobilise the limb temporarily. Do not attempt to set bones yourself; this should be done by a professional.

Hydrate the bird

Dehydration is a common issue with injured birds. Offer fresh water in a shallow dish. If the bird is too weak to drink on its own, use a dropper to carefully place a few drops of water on the side of its beak. Be cautious not to force water into its mouth, as this can cause choking.

Provide appropriate food

Once the bird is stable, try to identify its species to determine its diet. Most injured birds will benefit from a diet of soaked dog kibble, mealworms, or commercial bird food. Avoid feeding bread or milk, as these can be harmful. Offer food in small, manageable pieces.

Monitor and minimise stress

Keep the bird in a quiet area away from pets and loud noises. Check on the bird regularly, ensuring it has access to food and water. Monitor its condition closely and look for signs of improvement or deterioration.