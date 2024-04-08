Advertisement

On 8th April the world will experience a total solar eclipse. It's essential to ensure the safety and well-being of your beloved pets during the phenomenon. While experiencing this rare celestial event can be an unforgettable experience for humans, it can be confusing and potentially harmful to animals. Here are some essential tips to keep your pets safe and comfortable during a total solar eclipse.

Keep your pets indoors

During a total solar eclipse, the sudden darkness and change in natural light can confuse animals, leading to anxiety and stress. To prevent your pets from becoming disoriented or frightened, keep them indoors in a familiar and secure environment. Close curtains or blinds to reduce exposure to the unusual phenomenon outside.

Keep your pets indoor | Image: Unsplash

Provide comfort and distraction

Create a safe and comfortable space for your pets indoors, complete with their favourite toys, bedding, and familiar scents. Consider playing soothing music or providing interactive toys to help distract them from the unusual sights and sounds of the eclipse. Offering treats or engaging in gentle play can also help provide reassurance.

Maintain routine

Stick to your pets' regular feeding, exercise, and bathroom routine as much as possible during the eclipse. Maintaining a sense of normalcy and predictability can help reduce stress and anxiety for your pets. If you plan to be outdoors to witness the eclipse, ensure that your pets are well-fed, exercised, and relieved beforehand.

Protect their eyes

While it's natural to be curious about the eclipse and want to share the experience with your pets, avoid exposing them to direct sunlight or encouraging them to look at the eclipse. Just as staring at the sun can cause eye damage in humans, it can also harm the sensitive eyes of animals. Keep pets away from windows or doors where they may be tempted to look outside during the eclipse.

Protect your pets | Image: Unsplash

Prepare in advance

Take proactive measures to prepare for the total solar eclipse by ensuring that your pets are microchipped, wearing identification tags, and up-to-date on vaccinations. In the event that your pet becomes lost or escapes during the eclipse, having proper identification can increase the chances of a safe return home.